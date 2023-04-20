Above, East Greenwich runner Samantha Lombardi, bottom left, is out at the plate on a close play as Ponaganset catcher Kyla Angell, bottom right, makes the tag in front of pitcher Chloe Barber in the top of the first inning of their Division II softball game last Thursday on the Chieftains’ campus. The Chieftains are off to a 4-1 start that has them a game out of first place in the standings. Right, in her first five games of the season, Ponaganset second baseman Alayna Medina is 8-for-16 with two triples and 10 runs batted in.
Ponaganset shortstop Maia Salvo gets ready to throw out a runner at first after catching a sharp grounder in the hole during last Thursday’s game against East Greenwich. Salvo had her best game of the season on Monday against North Providence, as she went 3-for-5 with a home run, four runs batted in, and three runs scored. The Chieftains defeated the Cougars, 16-0, to raise their record to 4-1.
GLOCESTER – Graduating five players who earned All-Division honors and won a division championship during their high school careers is tough, but the Ponaganset High softball team has found a way to fill in those blanks and break out to a 4-1 start in its Division II season.
On Monday night at North Providence’s Notte Park, the Chieftains bounced back from a disappointing 11-1 loss to East Greenwich by defeating the host Cougars, 16-0, in a game that was halted after five innings by the mercy rule.
Entering Tuesday’s action, Westerly and the Burrillville/North Smithfield co-op squad sat atop the 16-team standings with undefeated records, and the Chieftains were in a three-way tie behind the leaders with Mount Hope and East Greenwich. That’s not bad at all for a team whose roster is loaded with sophomores, including center fielder Ava DiFiore, who was a Second-Team All-Division player last year, and shortstop Maia Salvo, who was a Third-Team All-Division pick.
“We’re still young, but no doubt, we’ll be in the hunt,” said Ponaganset head coach Mike Calenda. “We only play everyone in our division once, so you don’t get a good look at anyone twice, but we’ll be ready to play.”
The Chieftains were certainly ready to play in their first three games of the season. They opened the season on the road on Tuesday, April 4, by mercy-ruling Lincoln in six innings, 15-1, and two afternoons later in their home opener, they took a 4-2 thriller from West Warwick.
On Tuesday, April 11, Ponaganset came back from one of its longest bus rides of the season to mercy-rule Middletown, 10-0, and after they were mercy-ruled by the Avengers, they took out their frustrations against North Providence and used a 14-hit attack to down the Cougars.
Salvo highlighted the victory by going 3-for-5 with a home run, four runs batted in, and three runs scored, and she teamed up with sophomore Chloe Barber to pitch a five-inning one-hitter by tossing a 1-2-3 fifth.
Speaking of Barber, she’s currently 3-1, and her best outing came in the six-inning win over Middletown, as she blanked the Islanders on three hits, striking out a season-high 11 batters and walking one. DiFiore, a southpaw, was the winning pitcher in the Chieftains’ win over West Warwick.
“We have two very good pitchers,” added Calenda, whose senior captains are left fielder Rachael Sayler, who is a two-time All-Division selection, and third baseman Emily Patterson. “We’ll be competitive with those girls on the mound.”
One player who is off to a hot start this spring is junior middle infielder Alayna Medina, who is 8-for-16 with two triples and 10 runs batted in, and in the win over NP, she went 2-for-4 with three RBIs.
Senior first baseman Emily Pierce and Salvo have also drove in five runs each, and sophomore outfielders Jillian Baris, who has a four-game hit streak that includes a double and a triple, and Cecelia Orlando are also among the team’s offensive leaders. Another 10th-grade returnee, catcher Kyla Angell, leads the team in walks (seven), and along with Sayler, Salvo, and Baris, has scored six runs.
The Cheiftains, who were scheduled to host the Burrillville/North Smithfield co-op team late Wednesday afternoon, won’t be back in action until next Tuesday at 4:30 p.m., when they head down Route 95 to clash with Westerly at the Bulldogs’ Cimalore Field. Two days later, Ponaganset will host Johnston.
“Westerly looking good and Johnston’s got a fireballer pitcher too,” added Calenda. “Those are going to be tough games.”
