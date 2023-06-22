Ponaganset High junior pitcher Chloe Barber delivers a pitch to Mount Hope’s second batter in the top of the first inning of last Friday’s Division II losers’ bracket semifinals. Taking a lead off first is Mount Hope leadoff batter Hailey Ferreira and getting ready for the pitch is Ponaganset first baseman Emily Pierce. Barber pitched four-plus innings, striking out four batters and giving up three runs on three hits and two walks, but the Chieftains suffered an 8-0 loss.
Ponaganset High School second baseman junior #21 Alayna Medina fields the ground ball hit by Mt. Hope #8 Julia Allen despite having Mt. Hope leadoff batter #12 Hailey Ferreira right on her. Medina threw the ball to her shortstop covering second for the 4-6 first out of the game last Friday in the 8-0 loss.
Ponaganset High right fielder sophomore #8 Cece Orlando lines herself up under a fly ball hit by Mt. Hope #3 Ava Waddell to make the catch and end the top of the third inning after making an error on a fly ball hit by Mt. Hope #5 Sydney Crowell, here rounding second base but was stranded.
Ponaganset High junior pitcher Chloe Barber delivers a pitch to Mount Hope’s second batter in the top of the first inning of last Friday’s Division II losers’ bracket semifinals. Taking a lead off first is Mount Hope leadoff batter Hailey Ferreira and getting ready for the pitch is Ponaganset first baseman Emily Pierce. Barber pitched four-plus innings, striking out four batters and giving up three runs on three hits and two walks, but the Chieftains suffered an 8-0 loss.
Ponaganset High School second baseman junior #21 Alayna Medina fields the ground ball hit by Mt. Hope #8 Julia Allen despite having Mt. Hope leadoff batter #12 Hailey Ferreira right on her. Medina threw the ball to her shortstop covering second for the 4-6 first out of the game last Friday in the 8-0 loss.
Ponaganset High right fielder sophomore #8 Cece Orlando lines herself up under a fly ball hit by Mt. Hope #3 Ava Waddell to make the catch and end the top of the third inning after making an error on a fly ball hit by Mt. Hope #5 Sydney Crowell, here rounding second base but was stranded.
PROVIDENCE – The Ponaganset High softball team’s outstanding season simply “ran out of gas” last week in the Chieftains’ two biggest games of the Division II playoffs at Rhode Island College.
After suffering a 3-2 loss to the eventual D-II champion, East Greenwich, in last Thursday’s winners’ bracket final, the Chieftains were unable to muster any offense in the following night’s losers’ bracket final and were shut out by Mount Hope, 8-0.
In the loss to the Huskies, the Chieftains managed just five hits and reached third base twice. They were up against senior ace pitcher Reily Amaral, who struck out six batters, including the side in the second inning, and didn’t walk any.
Facing the Avengers in a game that began three nights earlier, was suspended by rain that night, but was finally resumed last Thursday, the Chieftains faced the Avengers’ junior ace southpaw, Ava Fairbanks, who pitched a four-hitter that included 14 strikeouts and needed to hold off a comeback by the Chieftains in the final inning.
“I think we just ran out of gas,” Ponaganset head coach Mike Calenda said. “It’s the end of the year – we’re all tired. We faced two good pitchers, and that’s what happens when you get into the playoffs, you face good pitching. We hit the ball well all year, but we just ran out of gas a little bit the last two nights.”
The Chieftains had reached the winners’ bracket final by posting a 10-2 victory over Woonsocket and a 3-2 win over Mount Hope, and despite losing to the Avengers, they received a fantastic pitching performance from sophomore Maia Salvo.
“Maia pitched awesome,” said Calenda, whose team ends its season with a 14-5 record and was looking to reach the finals for the first time since they won the D-III championship in 2019. “She had 14 strikeouts, but (that game) was one that got away from us.”
In last Friday’s game, the Chieftains used two pitchers, starting with junior Chloe Barber, who pitched into the fifth inning, gave up three runs on three hits and two walks, and struck out four. Salvo relieved Barber in the top of the fifth after Barber walked leadoff batter Hailey Ferreira, but the Huskies came back with two runs in the fifth and three in the seventh. The big hit in the seventh was Sofia Haberman’s two-out, two-run standup triple to right.
“We knew we were going to go with two (pitchers),” Calenda said. “We figured we’d start Chloe, get as much out of her as we could, and then go to Maia. We’re fortunate to have three pitchers, so we have that option of going to a second pitcher.”
The Chieftains nearly scored a run in the bottom of the third, as junior Alayna Medina singled to right-center on the first pitch she saw. After she stole second base, she went to third on senior Emily Patterson’s single up the middle. One out later, senior Rachael Sayler hit a grounder to the shortstop, and when Medina broke for the plate, she fired the ball to the plate to get Medina for the second out.
With one out in the fourth, sophomore Kyla Angell blooped a hit into center that she turned into a double, but she was stranded there. Patterson, who had two hits in the game, and Angell were Ponaganset’s only batters to reach base twice.
In the loss to the Avengers, East Greenwich took a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first on a two-run single to left by Margaret Neville, but right before the rain suspended the game, the Chieftains scored a run in the second on an infield grounder by Patterson that drove in Sayler.
When play resumed, the Avengers scored a run in the fifth, but in the seventh, the Chieftains loaded the bases with one out on walks to Barber and Salvo and a single to right by sophomore Ava DiFiore that the right fielder lost in the sun. But the Chieftains only managed to score once on a base hit by sophomore Jillian Baris because the next two batters flew out to center.
“We had a good season,” Calenda said. “We’re very happy with our season. We have a nice crop of players coming back and we have a lot of sophomores, so we anticipate being back here next year.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.