Ponaganset sophomore Maia Salvo, shown getting ready to deliver a pitch to the plate during the first inning of Monday night’s winners’ bracket final against East Greenwich at Rhode Island College, entered Wednesday’s action swinging a hot bat in the playoffs with a double, two triples, and three runs batted in. The Division II championship is scheduled for Saturday at 2:30 p.m. .
PROVIDENCE – When the Ponaganset High softball team stepped onto Rhode Island College’s diamond late Monday night for its Division II winners’ bracket final against regular-season champion East Greenwich, the Chieftains were not only hoping to upend the team that handed them their most lopsided loss of the season, but they were also hoping to beat the rain that was looming in the forecast.
Unfortunately, the rain finally arrived in the top of the second inning – and during a rally by the Chieftains – and the game was stopped with two outs, runners on the corners, the Avengers clinging to a 2-1 lead, and Ponaganset’s top of the order coming to the plate.
The game was scheduled to resume on Wednesday at 7 p.m., with the winner advancing to Saturday’s 2:30 p.m. championship game back at RIC and the losing team taking on Mount Hope on Thursday at 7 p.m. at RIC in the losers’ bracket final of the double-elimination tournament.
The Chieftains, who took a 14-3 record and an eight-game win streak into Monday’s contest, had suffered an 11-1 defeat back on April 13 on their home field to the Avengers, whose ace southpaw pitcher, junior Ava Fairbanks, tossed a three-hitter that included a dozen strikeouts.
But on Monday, Ponaganset did its best to produce some offense off Fairbanks. With one out in the first inning, sophomore Maia Salvo belted a double to deep right field that reached the fence on a bounce, and after the Avengers took a 2-0 lead in the bottom of that inning on a two-run single by Margaret Neville that she dropped into shallow left field, Ponaganset responded in the second.
Senior Rachael Sayler led off with a four-pitch walk, and after she advanced to second on an infield hit by sophomore Cecelia Orlando, junior Alayna Medina pushed them into scoring position with a sacrifice bunt and senior Emily Patterson drove in Sayler with a sharp grounder to second.
With the rain now beginning to pour onto the field in buckets, junior Chloe Barber worked a work, and that’s when both teams were called off the field.
The Chieftains had reached the winners’ bracket final by claiming back-to-back victories on their home field, a 10-2 victory over Woonsocket in their playoff opener on June 3 and a 3-2 win over Mount Hope four days later.
In the victory over the Novans, Woonsocket scored twice in the top of the first inning, but Ponaganset responded with three runs in the bottom of the third, two more in the fourth, and five in the sixth.
Medina led the Chieftains’ 13-hit attack by going 3-for-4, and Salvo added two triples and three runs batted in. Sophomore Jillian Baris also singled and tripled, Patterson tacked on two hits, and Orlando added a key two-run single. Barber shook off a rough start to pick up the win on the mound, as she struck out six batters and scattered seven hits and a walk.
The victory over the Huskies saw Baris snap a 2-2 tie in the bottom of the sixth by driving in Orlando with a double. The Chieftains only collected four hits off Mount Hope ace pitcher Reilly Amaral, but three of them were doubles and the other two came off Orlando’s bat. Sayler also legged out a run-scoring triple in the third that tied the score at 2-2.
Salvo was the winning pitcher, as she threw three scoreless innings of two-hit relief, striking out five and walking three.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.