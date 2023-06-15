Maia Salvo gets ready to deliver pitch
Buy Now

Ponaganset sophomore Maia Salvo, shown getting ready to deliver a pitch to the plate during the first inning of Monday night’s winners’ bracket final against East Greenwich at Rhode Island College, entered Wednesday’s action swinging a hot bat in the playoffs with a double, two triples, and three runs batted in. The Division II championship is scheduled for Saturday at 2:30 p.m. .

 Breeze photo by Eric Benevides

PROVIDENCE – When the Ponaganset High softball team stepped onto Rhode Island College’s diamond late Monday night for its Division II winners’ bracket final against regular-season champion East Greenwich, the Chieftains were not only hoping to upend the team that handed them their most lopsided loss of the season, but they were also hoping to beat the rain that was looming in the forecast.

Unfortunately, the rain finally arrived in the top of the second inning – and during a rally by the Chieftains – and the game was stopped with two outs, runners on the corners, the Avengers clinging to a 2-1 lead, and Ponaganset’s top of the order coming to the plate.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We’ve recently revised our comment policy to help us be more consistent and to be in keeping with our goal to promote a better community conversation. If a comment is deleted, rather than complain about it, simply try again by modifying the verbiage.

Comments that will be deleted include:
  • Those that include threatening, derogatory, obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language. This includes any name-calling/nicknames of people both on the local and national level.
  • Those with accusations or allegations that can’t be proven, or that try to build a negative narrative about one person or entity over time through a clearly coordinated campaign. If you believe the backstory really needs to be shared, send us a letter to the editor or a story pitch with your name and contact information.
  • Those with outright lies or falsehoods.
Please use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know if you believe a comment was allowed in error.

What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.