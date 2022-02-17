PAWTUCKET – Attacking the net and outskating its opponent led to a statement 3-1 win for the Ponaganset High boys’ hockey team over the Johnston/North Providence/Tiverton co-op team last Saturday night at the Dennis M. Lynch Arena.
“We are a good-skating team,” explained Ponaganset coach Mike Caramante. “The plan for tonight’s game was to outskate the opponent. The team knew if they did that, we would win.”
Ponaganset, which raised its first-place record to 10-3-1, entered the contest coming off an important 6-1 win over division rival Coventry the night before. The Oakers slipped to 9-4 with that loss.
The squad had their sights set on clinching first place in the division with a victory, while the co-op team was looking to put one in the win column after entering the game with a record of 0-13-1.
The first period saw the Chieftains execute an aggressive offensive scheme as soon as the puck dropped, a consistent trend for the rest of the match. It took two minutes for Ponaganset to score its first goal, as sophomore defenseman Will Cavanagh was assisted by sophomores Thomas Mallette and Nick Flori.
The Chieftains remained aggressive on the puck and on defense in the second period. With 3:26 to play, Ponaganset would take advantage of their first power play with a goal from freshman forward Brennan Printer, with assists from senior Nick Hooper and sophomore Austin Amaral.
“The second goal is more important in a game like this,” said Caramante. “We are expected to produce consistently on the offensive end. That tempo is not set until we score more than once.”
Ponaganset racked up 42 shots to that point, compared to the co-op team’s one shot. Johnston/NP/Tiverton senior goalie Ethan Arruda totaled 56 saves by the end of the night.
“We went up against a tough and talented goalie tonight,” said Caramante. “It was not easy to score on him, but we made sure to take advantage of opportunities to put the puck in the net.”
Period three showed shades of the previous two periods of play from both teams. They had opportunities to score on power plays, but neither executed. The Chieftains would receive their third and final goal of the night from Mallette with 8:16 left in the game.
The co-op team scored its goal with 6:21 to play, as sophomore forward Payton Travis scored off assists from sophomore forwards Gianluca Albanese and Allison Benoit.
The victory extended Ponaganset’s four-game win streak as the season is nearing its end. The Chieftains will face the Narragansett/Chariho co-op team, which is 9-4-1 and tied for second place with South Kingstown, on Saturday at 8:15 p.m. at URI’s Boss Arena.
Ponaganset will then finish the season with three games. The first two are at home at Levy Arena, and the next one is Sunday at 8 p.m. against the Mount Hope/East Providence co-op team.
“These next few games are important,” added Caramante. “We are in a great division with a lot of talent. We are looking forward to working hard, improving, and playing to finish first in the division.”
