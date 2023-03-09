PROVIDENCE – For the second straight weekend, the Ponaganset High wrestling team cruised past its competition at the Providence Career & Technical Academy field house, and while winning the state title seven nights earlier was great, the Chieftains were thrilled to celebrate a New England championship, as they dominated the regional meet by scoring 143 points.
There was a 61-point difference between Ponaganset and the second-place team, Massachusetts powerhouse Saint John’s Prep, and rounding out the top three teams was another Rhode Island program, Coventry, which scored 75 points.
“It feels outstanding,” Ponaganset second-year head coach Steve Mineo. “The amount of hard work – it’s hard to describe what went into this. We’re extremely proud of all our guys, from the fifth-place finishers all the way to our champion. Everyone gave it their all.”
As they did on the opening night of the state meet, the Chieftains jumped out to a dominant lead and never relinquished it. At the end of last Friday night’s action, they occupied first place with 47 points and had a record nine wrestlers competing in the quarterfinals.
The points kept adding up for Ponaganset the following morning, and by the time the final championship bouts took place before 4 p.m., it was a foregone conclusion that the Chieftains had clinched their second New England title since 2018.
“I’m not sure of the record books, but I know it felt darn good starting the morning off with nine in the quarterfinals,” Mineo said. “It certainly gave us a bit of a competitive advantage. We don’t ever like to count anything before it’s all settled, so we just wanted to put our best foot forward and have a great round.”
Three of those nine wrestlers advanced to the finals of their weight classes, and one was crowned a champion for the second straight year, Stanford University-bound senior Jacob Joyce at 126 pounds.
“It feels great,” said Joyce, who captured the 120-pound title last winter, and in last Saturday’s finals, rolled to a 17-3 victory over Jack Callahan from Tewksbury, Mass. “This is the last tournament of my high school career, so to finish it off by scoring like that feels great.”
Joyce pinned his first opponent in 69 seconds, and then handily beat the next two by scores of 17-5 and 21-4, and admitted after the meet that “I haven’t really been watching other wrestlers this year. A lot of times, our guys game plan for other guys, but I’ve just been working on improving myself and wrestling my match every time.”
Jacob spoke about adding to his family’s legacy at Ponaganset. His dad, Mike, the former head coach, won state and New England titles in 2018 and is now an assistant coach. Jacob’s older brother, Mike, wrestled for Ponaganset and now attends Brown University. Jacob’s younger brother, Joseph, is a freshman who also wrestles for Ponaganset and won the 138-pound state title two weeks ago.
“We’re definitely building a legacy over here,” Jacob said. “My older brother goes to Brown, I’m going to Stanford, and Joe’s following in our footsteps. He wrestled a good New England tournament too. It always feels great to add onto the name.”
While the Chieftains waited to receive their New England championship trophy and plaque, other awards were given out, including the Most Outstanding Wrestler of the tournament. That award was given to Scituate junior Gabe Bouyssou, who also became a two-time New England champion, this time at 145 pounds.
“It feels really good,” said Bouyssou, who was last year’s 138-pound champion. “Like I’ve said, this was one of my goals this year, but I’m not done with this. I have a lot bigger things coming up.”
He figured nerves would be involved, “but I felt a little more calm and collected this weekend,” he said. “I didn’t really feel as nervous as I did last weekend at states. I don’t know what it was, but I just felt a little more confident going into this weekend. I think it was the big wins last weekend that made me feel better coming into this. It was a little different. I just let it fly.”
In his first bout, Bouyssou won 20-5, and the rest of his victories were all pins. By the championship bout, Bouyssou wasn’t messing around and pinned Teghan McConnell of Bedford, N.H. in 72 seconds.
The other two Chieftains to make the finals were freshman David Perez at 120 pounds, who fell 3-2 to Coventry’s Peyton Ellis, and senior Jason Hood at 152, who suffered a 3-1 defeat in overtime to Jack Richardson of Killingly, Conn. Hood’s match went into overtime and he struggled to keep going with an apparent knee injury.
Also stepping onto the awards podium for Ponaganset were junior Andrew Reall, who finished third at 160 pounds; senior 170-pounder Nick Baccala and sophomore 182-pounder Preston Marchesseault, who added fifth places; and William Leischner, who finished sixth at 132. Sophomore 113-pounder Jared Hood and Joseph Joyce also won multiple matches.
“To be able to achieve this accomplishment in my second year as the head coach is truly humbling,” added Mineo. “All I’ve tried to do is come from a place of gratitude throughout this whole process and be appreciative for all the opportunities before me and the wonderful kids I get to work with everyday and the excellent coaching staff we are lucky enough to have.”
The stacked Chieftains will be back next year, but will also hope to compete in the national championships down in Virginia Beach to crown some All-Americans, Mineo said.
“We put a lot of hard work into this season,” Jacob Joyce said. “(Assistant) coach (Dave) Amato pushed us a lot. It just felt really good to get it done.”
