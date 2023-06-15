PROVIDENCE – Ponaganset High sophomore Jillian Walters became the first member of the girls’ outdoor track and field team in five years to earn All-New England honors at last Thursday afternoon’s New England Hammer Championships at Conley Stadium.
Competing in the girls’ four-kilogram hammer, Walters took fifth place with a throw of 139 feet, seven inches. That throw was not only nearly 13 feet better than the one that she delivered at the previous weekend’s state championship meet, but it also topped her personal-best mark by six feet, nine inches.
Walters had entered this month in a tie for 45th place in the national rankings, but moved into the top 30 with her PR throw.
Smithfield senior Lily Ford and Ponaganset junior Giana Decesare also finished among the top eight throwers in the event. Ford placed seventh with a throw of 133-3, and Decesare, who had entered this month ranked 31st in the nation with a personal-best throw of 137-7, finished eighth with a distance of 130-2.
Two more Smithfield throwers also placed among the top 15. Freshman Taylor McGinness took 12th place with a throw of 120-8, and junior Taryn Reed placed 14th with a throw of 119-2.
Two days later, the 76th annual New England Track & Field Championships was held at Cameron Stadium in Bangor, Maine, but the Sentinels did not compete in the regional meet because the school’s graduation ceremony took place that morning at Deerfield Park.
Leading the way locally was Glocester resident and Mount Saint Charles Academy junior Emmy Belvin, who took 10th place in the girls’ 800-meter run in a time of 2:18.47.
Ponaganset junior Jack McEntee took 14th place in the boys’ 300-meter hurdles in 41.36 seconds, and also finishing 21st in their events were his classmate, Jeremy Roe, in the boys’ mile (4:36.99) and freshman Alyssa Lupo in the girls’ javelin (88 feet, eight inches).
Scituate High was represented by senior Aidan Leach, who placed 17th in the boys’ 110-meter hurdles in 15.98 seconds.
Several athletes from this state will be in action at this weekend’s New Balance National Championships at Franklin Field in Philadelphia.
