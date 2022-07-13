NORTH PROVIDENCE – The Smithfield-North Providence Post 29 American Legion baseball team rolled into Monday’s Junior Division action with a second-place record of 9-6, thanks to its 9-5 victory over Howard Rogers Post 25 last Thursday at Max Read Field and 14-1 win at Ponaganset two nights earlier.
The win over Howard Rogers was a thriller that saw the defending state champions score six times in the top of the seventh inning to erase a 4-3 deficit.
Vin Pontarelli led off with a line single to left, and after he scored the tying run on a triple to deep center by Jatin Patel, a walk to Ronnie Paux and an intentional free pass to Jayden Tolentino loaded the bases for Anthony SanMartino Jr., who also walked to force in the go-ahead run.
Jeremiah Nouel then cleared the bases with a long double to center, and he scored on a double to center by Jack Larocque.
Pontarelli went 3-for-3 to lead Smithfield-NP’s offense, and Tolentino cracked a triple to center in the first inning and a two-run double to left in the third. Patel, Paux, and Pontarelli also scored two runs each.
Nouel, who was the third pitcher used by Post 29, picked up the win, as he, Patel, and Dom McNeil teamed up to pitch a four-hitter that included nine strikeouts and only one earned run.
In the victory over Ponaganset, Smithfield-NP pounded out a season-high 22 hits and produced all its runs in the first three innings. The contest was halted after five innings by the mercy rule.
Paux enjoyed the best game of his Legion career by going 5-for-5 with four runs batted in, and Tolentino and McNeil each collected four hits. Tommy Malloy and Tony Abed added three hits apiece; Abed and McNeil scored three runs each, and Malloy, Tolentino, and Abed each had two RBIs.
On the mound, Rob Clayton, Jason Doucette, and Abed teamed up to throw a three-hitter, strike out six batters, and walk one.
Post 29 isn’t back in action until next Sunday at 4 p.m., as the ballclub will host Warwick Legion in a doubleheader. Riverside Post 10 currently sits in first place with a 10-2 record, and below Smithfield-NP in the standings are Upper Deck Post 14 (7-4-2) and Gershkoff Auburn Post 20 (7-3-1).
