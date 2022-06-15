PROVIDENCE – The Providence Gridiron Club’s annual golf tournament will take place on Monday, Sept. 12, at the Crystal Lake Golf Course in Mapleville, and the club is hoping to attract a strong turnout that includes former players and coaches, football advocates, and members of the Gridiron Club’s Hall of Fame.
The proceeds from the tournament will benefit the Richard “Dick” Fossa Memorial Scholarship, as well as the club’s annual six dinners and the awards it presents to high school and college players, coaches, officials, administrators, and those who are prominent in football in this state.
Registration is at 7 a.m., and play starts at 8 a.m. The registration fee is $150 per player and tee signs are $100. Included in the tournament are raffles, a putting competition, and a silent auction, and players will receive donuts and coffee, goody bags, golf balls, tees, and divot markers and towels.
Contact Robert Izzi at robert.izzi@aol.com or Carl Ricci at carl@criccilaw.com for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.