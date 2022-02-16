PAWTUCKET – The Pawtucket Youth Soccer Association is continuing to accept registrations for its six-week spring recreational program for boys and girls ages 3-13 from the city and its surrounding communities.
The program, which will meet on Saturdays and begin on April 23, will focus on ball work, dribbling, passing, control, shooting, tackling, teamwork, sportsmanship, goal setting, and health and safety. The fee is $90 per child, and the fee will cover each player’s shirt, shorts, and socks.
The PYSA also announced that TOP (The Outreach Program) Soccer will be returning this year. This non-competitive, co-ed program, which is designed for special needs children ages 5-17, will introduce participants to the basic skills of the game in a safe environment. There is no fee to participate in this program, and all children must have a parent or a guardian with them at the field at all times.
Visit www.pawtucketsoccer.org to sign up online for both programs. Walk-in registrations for these programs will also take place at the PYSA building on 52 Plain St. in Pawtucket, on Saturday, March 5 and 12, from 9 a.m. to noon.
Email Jonathan Montalvan at pysa-topsoccer@pawtucketsoccer.org or call 401-729-9565 for more information on the TOP Soccer program.
