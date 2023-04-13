PROVIDENCE – The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management recently stocked more than 100 freshwater locations with 60,000 fish, ranging from brook, brown, rainbow, and golden rainbow trout, in time for last weekend’s Opening Day of the freshwater fishing season.

Anglers who catch a golden rainbow trout through Monday, May 8 will be eligible to receive a golden trout pin. Simply take a picture and email it to dem.fishri@dem.ri.gov for verification.

The DEM works really hard to stock but unfortunately their hard work doesn’t pay off due to the illegal fishing prior to opening day. They began stocking late April and people have been fishing every since catching as much as they can. It’s sad to see!!! I hope going forward they will stock areas last minute rather than weeks ahead of time for areas they can’t supervise. Fisherman are not going to invest in this sport including the license if the stock continues to be depleted by those illegally fishing.

