PROVIDENCE – The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management recently stocked more than 100 freshwater locations with 60,000 fish, ranging from brook, brown, rainbow, and golden rainbow trout, in time for last weekend’s Opening Day of the freshwater fishing season.
Anglers who catch a golden rainbow trout through Monday, May 8 will be eligible to receive a golden trout pin. Simply take a picture and email it to dem.fishri@dem.ri.gov for verification.
The DEM Division of Fish and Wildlife’s Freshwater and Diadromous Fisheries team has stocked the following freshwaters with golden rainbow trout: Barber Pond (South Kingstown), Carbuncle Pond (Coventry), Carolina Trout Pond (Richmond), Eight Rod Farm Pond (Tiverton), Meadow Brook Pond (Richmond), Melville Ponds (Portsmouth), Olney Pond (Lincoln Woods State Park), Peck Pond (Burrillville), Shippee Sawmill Pond (Foster), Silver Spring Lake (North Kingstown), Simmons Mill Pond (Little Compton), Tucker Pond (South Kingstown), Watchaug Pond (Charlestown), and Willett Pond (East Providence).
“Opening Day is a treasured pastime for thousands of Rhode Islanders who head out on the second Saturday of April to a favorite fishing spot to reel in their first trout of the season,” said DEM director Terry Gray. “The work and logistics involved in raising and stocking 60,000 trout are intense, and I am proud to recognize all members of the DEM Freshwater Fisheries Team who somehow pull off this feat every year – and keep freshwaters stocked throughout most of the year.”
A 2023 fishing license and trout conservation stamp are required for anglers 15 or older to keep or possess a trout or salmon. Trout stamps are not required for persons possessing trout taken from a lake or pond that shares a border with Rhode Island. A trout conservation stamp is also required for anyone wishing to keep or possess a trout or to fish in a catch-and-release or “fly-fishing only” area.
The daily creel and possession limit for trout and/or salmon, individually or in total, is five fish until Dec. 1 and two fish from Dec. 1 through Feb. 28, 2024.
Anglers are also reminded to obey all fishing and boating regulations.
Visit www.dem.ri.gov to purchase a license, for a complete list of stocked waters, or for more information.
(1) comment
The DEM works really hard to stock but unfortunately their hard work doesn’t pay off due to the illegal fishing prior to opening day. They began stocking late April and people have been fishing every since catching as much as they can. It’s sad to see!!! I hope going forward they will stock areas last minute rather than weeks ahead of time for areas they can’t supervise. Fisherman are not going to invest in this sport including the license if the stock continues to be depleted by those illegally fishing.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.