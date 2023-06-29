PROVIDENCE – The R.I. Hockey Hall of Fame recently announced that, for the first time in its history, the 12 players on the RIIL’s First-Team All-State boys’ and girls’ hockey teams will be honored on stage at the Hall of Fame’s annual Enshrinement Celebration & Dinner on Saturday, August 19, at Rhodes-on-the-Pawtuxet in Cranston.
Among this past winter’s First-Team All-Staters who will be honored are Lauren Falls of Smithfield High and Jacob Lopes of Cumberland High. Falls, who was a Second-Team All-State defenseman last year, helped lead the Smithfield/Coventry/Moses Brown co-op girls’ hockey team to the state championship, a year after the squad won the D-II title, and Lopes, who was a three-time All-Division defenseman, helped guide the Clippers to an 11-4-1 record and a spot in the state semifinals in the program’s best season as a Division I team.
“We intend this to be the start of a new tradition,” Vincent Cimini, the founding chairman of the Hall of Fame, said in a press release. “There is one important thing that these talented young people have in common with each of the legendary player-inductees of the R.I. Hockey Hall of Fame – they can call themselves Rhode Island All-Staters.”
“They stand on the shoulders of those hockey heroes who came before them, inspired by their achievements, coaching, guidance, and the programs and opportunities they created. We envision that many of these young players will also ascend and excel at the next level, perhaps, like their predecessors, earning a higher education, or even a professional career, thanks to their hockey talents.
Tickets for the Enshrinement Celebration & Dinner are available at RIHHOF.com.
