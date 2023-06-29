PROVIDENCE – The R.I. Hockey Hall of Fame recently announced that, for the first time in its history, the 12 players on the RIIL’s First-Team All-State boys’ and girls’ hockey teams will be honored on stage at the Hall of Fame’s annual Enshrinement Celebration & Dinner on Saturday, August 19, at Rhodes-on-the-Pawtuxet in Cranston.

Among this past winter’s First-Team All-Staters who will be honored are Lauren Falls of Smithfield High and Jacob Lopes of Cumberland High. Falls, who was a Second-Team All-State defenseman last year, helped lead the Smithfield/Coventry/Moses Brown co-op girls’ hockey team to the state championship, a year after the squad won the D-II title, and Lopes, who was a three-time All-Division defenseman, helped guide the Clippers to an 11-4-1 record and a spot in the state semifinals in the program’s best season as a Division I team.

