PROVIDENCE – The Rhode Island Senior Softball League, who has over 350 players on 20 teams, is currently seeking players ages 50 and over for the upcoming season.
The season will run from the beginning of May until the end of September, including playoffs, and no games will be scheduled on July 4.
Masks and/or pitcher’s screen will be mandatory, and the league will use the same 11 fields as it did last season.
Visit https://www.leaguelineup.com/welcome.asp?url=riseniorsoftball for more information.
