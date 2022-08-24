PAWTUCKET – When she was four years old and first signed up to play youth soccer, Valentina Ramirez knew that the sport was going to take her places.
When she turned six, Ramirez joined the Pawtucket Youth Soccer Association’s competitive Pawtucket Storm team, and since then, she hasn’t looked back.
Recently, Ramirez, who will turn 13 in December, just scored the opportunity of a lifetime, one that will take her to Barcelona, Spain, and the home of one of the world’s top professional soccer clubs, FC Barcelona.
Max Ramirez and his wife, Maryanne Russo-Ramirez, signed up their daughter, who will be a 7th-grader this fall at Goff Middle School, to attend a Barca Academy camp, which was held this summer at the Fore Kicks complex in Taunton, Mass.
Valentina said that if you were good enough during that camp, you could be selected to go to the actual Barca Academy in Barcelona. And while attending another camp, Max received an email notifying the family that Valentina had indeed been chosen to fly to Spain next spring and spend two weeks there from May 12-23.
Valentina has often traveled for soccer tournaments, but never out of the country, and when her parents shared the good news to her, “I was really happy,” she noted. “I was almost in tears.”
Maryanne said that she and her husband had different reactions. While Max was shocked with happiness and dread, Maryanne said she was happy.
“I was crying more than anybody,” Maryanne said. “It’s a dream come true. With the experience she’ll gain at the academy and playing other Spanish youth leagues, she will learn the Barca way.”
The academy has everything planned out for the players, including flights, accommodations, distance-learning time, and of course, training and playing soccer. Maryanne said they will also do some sightseeing and be involved in cultural activities.
There was also an option of sending Valentina on her own, as she would be provided with a chaperone, but Maryanne said that the family will be going with her. She said they’ve been to all of Valentin’s tournaments and this is the “ultimate” one.
Maryanne said once they got the news, she went into fundraising mode, just to see what they could get to support Valentina’s trip. She said the trip will probably cost the family about $10,000.
“We’re covering a lot ourselves,” she said. “Whatever we get (fundraising), we will be happy with.”
The family has a GoFundMe page – www.gofund.me/d7745a51 – and $1,300 has been donated there so far. Maryanne said she has been asking places to donate items to set up for an auction, as well as a raffle. The New England Revolution has also donated a signed team jersey by all of the current players.
Maryanne, who works as an esthetician, has created a Spanish-scented lotion, using orange blossoms, and the proceeds from the sale will go toward the trip. Maryanne is also making hair ribbons that have the Barca team logo on them, and the family also has wristbands.
And Maryanne’s clients have also donated money. She said a client has a bunch of sweatshirts and jackets from the 1994 World Cup, when it was held at the old Foxboro Stadium, that she is donating.
They also tried out a lemonade stand, and Valentina said, “we made $93, out of nowhere.”
As for her soccer career, when she transitioned from the rec league to the Pawtucket Storm, Valentina knew exactly what she wanted to do, and through the PYSA and a special program, she got to meet and train under coaches from Brazil, including a youth coach who became her mentor.
“I did personal training with her and it helped me a lot,” Valentina said. “I got better, and then I felt more confident.”
Watching the U.S. Women’s National Soccer team also added to that fervor, so in 2018, she joined a Premier team, Bruno United FC. She started out just practicing with them and then became an official team member.
“I play attack midfield,” Valentina said. “The reason why I love my position is you control the field with the ball. You are in the middle of the field and take shots, but are also on defense. You are a huge part of the game.”
As a birthday present three years ago, Maryanne snagged a spot for Valentina in a one-day training camp with players from the U.S. national team and sisters Kristie and Sam Mewis. Also there as part of the camp was a player on England’s national team, Rachel Daly.
Valentina’ soccer lore continued last summer when she attended an event for the women’s national team before the Summer Olympics. She saw the players up close and even made eye contact with her idol, Alex Morgan.
“I waved at her and she looked at me and waved back,” Valentina said.
As for going to the Barca Academy in Barcelona, Valentina said she thinks the experience will meet her expectations and make her a better player.
And she has her future goals in mind, including looking at different private high schools to attend, and she wants to attend Brown University.
“Hopefully from there, I can make the women’s national team,” she said.
