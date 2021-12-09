CUMBERLAND – If timing is indeed everything, then Kim Chula-Maguire did the two worst things that anyone could do when starting a running club.
Thirteen months ago, the Cumberland resident and veteran runner decided to form the Ravenous Runners in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic, when social distancing and wearing masks were the norm.
And she decided to kick it off at a time of the year when the region’s road racing schedule begins to dramatically taper off and everyone traditionally throws their running shoes into the back of their closets and pulls out their winter coats and boots.
Nevertheless, Chula-Maguire went ahead with her plan, and on Nov. 8, 2020, she invited the public to an informational meeting for her fledgling club at the Ravenous Brewery, not knowing who – or if anyone – was going to attend it. Sure, a few dozen people had already went online to RSVP a seat for the meeting, but how many would actually sit down for an in-person meeting during a pandemic?
“COVID was still a concern,” Chula-Maguire said. “Nonetheless, I prepared for all the people to show up, and I was pleasantly surprised that almost all the people who signed up also showed up.”
More than a year after that meeting in the brewery’s back taproom, the Ravenous Runners is still going strong, and growing. That very first meeting saw 23 runners join the club, and exactly one year later, the club’s official count ballooned to 71.
“I feel particularly good about the increase in membership,” added Chula-Maguire, who recently saw the Ravenous Runners celebrate their one-year anniversary at a private party at a member’s house. “I haven’t done any specific outreach – new members have come from word of mouth only.”
The Ravenous Runners’ inaugural year had been an eventful one. Along with their increase in membership, a good percentage of their members had been seen in its club apparel at regional road races such as the town’s Arnold Mills Fourth of July race, the Horseneck Beach Half Marathon & 5K, and the Providence Monster Dash 5K.
But it wasn’t that eventful during their first couple of months. The following Thursday night after their initial meeting, the club held its first workout on a mile loop that toured the neighborhoods behind the Community Elementary School on Arnold Mills Road. The temperatures were in the 30s, and since the clocks were recently pushed back an hour, the workout took place in the dark and under the glow of street lights.
“I was prepared for a minimal showing for the first run,” Chula-Maguire said, “but I was again pleasantly surprised by a solid group of people, even though it was dark and cold. For some reason or other, I’d found a group of people who appreciated this opportunity, and I knew then that I needed to keep this thing going for them.”
The Ravenous Runners survived those cold workouts, which always ended with a get-together at the brewery, and once the calendar turned to 2021, the club, which also did Saturday morning workouts at Lincoln Woods’ 2.5-mile loop, began to do a lot more than just running.
Stressing “Fun, Fitness, and Philanthropy” as its mission, the club stepped up to raise money for Haymakers for Hope (Knocking out Cancer), collect items to donate to Cumberland’s Happy Basket program and the Northern R.I. Food Pantry, and compile over 250 pounds of used athletic shoes for Sneakers for Good, an organization that distributes shoes and business training to people in under-served areas of the world.
One of the club’s highlights of the year came on Sept. 25, when in eight short weeks, Chula-Maguire, along with the volunteer efforts of Rosemary Gately and several fellow club members, brought back the Franklin Farm 5K, which did not return to the town’s road last year and was on the brink of not coming back again this past fall.
The food pantry and the town’s historic Metcalf-Franklin Farm received the proceeds from the event, which topped its turnout from 2019 when 275 runners and walkers signed up for it.
“The 5K was a huge success and a great opportunity to really ignite our desire to continue with large philanthropic events in the coming years,” said Chula-Maguire. “The enthusiasm and support I received from club members to make the race so successful really opened my eyes as to how much more we could do to help. We’re already exploring a few ideas to expand our impact.”
As for the Ravenous Runners’ ideas and plans for its second year, “I want to expand to offer more specific coaching and guidance to club members,” Chula-Maguire noted. “I also want to get more members and do more philanthropy. What’s better than staying fit, having fun, and doing good things for the community?”
“The club is open to all,” she added. “Those who already know their running goals and just want camaraderie to reach them. Those who have goals but need some guidance to achieve them. Those who just want to run to stay in shape. And those who have never run, but would like a fun group with whom they can test the waters.”
Anyone who is interested in joining the club can visit www.ravenousrunners.com and click on the “Join Us” link, or they can email Chula-Maguire at ravenousrunningclub@gmail.com for more information.
“I try to make the club inclusive to all,” said Chula-Maguire, who will join several club members at next Sunday morning’s Downtown Jingle 5K in Providence. “We welcome runners of all abilities and people from all walks of life – it doesn’t matter. The club has proven to be comprised of the nicest, kindest, most competent, and hard-working group of people I have ever worked with.”
