Breeze photo by Eric Benevides Cumberland’s Kim Chula-Maguire, left, Blythe Gould, center, and Tristan Viens-Roderick show off the plaques they received for sweeping the top three women’s places at Sunday afternoon’s 26th annual Officer Thomas Giunta Memorial 5K in Fall River, Mass. Chula-Maguire, who also finished fourth overall in a time of 20:13, also received a commemorative baseball bat, created by Fall River’s Axis Bats, for capturing the women’s title.
FALL RIVER, Mass. – Cumberland’s Kim Chula-Maguire was the women’s winner of the 26th annual Officer Thomas Giunta Memorial 5K on Sunday afternoon on Airport Road in Fall River, Mass., as she completed the 3.1-mile course in a time of 20:13.
Chula-Maguire, who is the founder of the Cumberland-based Ravenous Runners, also saw two members of her running club complete a sweep of the top three women’s finishers. While Chula-Maguire took fourth place overall out of 151 finishers, right behind her in fifth place was Cumberland’s Blythe Gould in a time of 22:11.
The third female to cross the finish line was Cumberland’s Tristan Viens-Roderick, who placed 17th overall in a time of 24:06, and also finishing among the top 20 runners were Cumberland’s Jonathan Roderick (12th place, 23:29) and Alan Crowe (13th, 23:31).
Four members of the running club also finished second in their respective age groups: Cumberland’s Jessica Gravel in the women’s 40-49 division (27th overall, 25:52), Paul Lambert in the men’s 70-plus division (33rd, 26:46), Debra Irons in the women’s 50-59 division (39th, 27:07), and Jonathan Roderick in the men’s 50-59 division.
