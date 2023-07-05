PAWTUCKET – Summer baseball is thriving once again in Pawtucket, as the Boys & Girls Club of Pawtucket’s popular RBI Baseball League kicks off play this week.
“The numbers are great,” said Matt Bergeron, who runs the program with Harris Nachbar. “We have about 330 players, and we’ve had a large expansion in the 13-18-year-old divisions.”
New to the league this year is a rebrand, as Nike is now the official sponsor of the league and the program will be formally referred to as Nike RBI.
“Nike is now the presenting sponsor and has provided, at no cost, the All-Star gear,” Bergeron said. “Next year, all the uniforms will be Nike. We hope this partnership will continue to grow our league.”
The RBI League will again send two all-star teams to the regional tournament during the weekend of July 21-23 in Jersey City, N.J. Bergeron will coach the team in the ages 13-15 division, while returning coach Ronnie Santiago Sr. will lead the ages 16-18 team.
These two older divisions have more teams this year, Nachbar said, as they expanded to seven teams in the 13-15s and increased the 16-18s to four teams. Last summer, the 16-18s had only three teams, while the 13-15s had five. Nachbar also said that they have a number of returning coaches who have either returned to their same teams or moved up a division.
After spending his summers playing baseball in all the city’s leagues, as well as growing up in the RBI system, Santiago’s son, Lonnie Santiago Jr., is back in the league as a coach of a team in the ages 13-15 division. Santiago Sr., meanwhile, is a coach in the 16-18s.
Other former players have also returned to umpire the Junior RBI League, which consists of the 12-and-under divisions.
“We have a mix of returning players and it’s great to see kids come back,” Bergeron said. “It shows a lasting impact of the league. We just want to develop Major League citizens.”
Both Bergeron and Nachbar recalled a phone call they received during signups. A former player, who played in 2004, called the club to inquire about the league. Bergeron said he remembered all the staff and coaches during his time, and getting the green light that the league was still intact, this father of a 13-year-old player signed up his son.
“It was a positive phone call to get,” Bergeron said.
Both the 13-15 and 16-18 divisions will play Monday through Friday at 8 p.m., using fields throughout Pawtucket, including Max Read Field, Slater Park’s McConnon Field, and the Tomlinson Complex’s Daggett Field. Both divisions will kick off their seasons tonight, and once the schedule hits August, with football and other fall sports practicing, the times of the games will be at 5:30 and 7:45 p.m.
These two divisions also have sponsors for their teams. In the 13-15s, there are Rhody Hen, Collette, Anchor Insulation, Navigant Credit Union, MWH Constructors, B&M Catering, and Palagi’s, and in the 16-18s, there are Quinn’s, Rocks on Prospect, Beau Tyler and the Sly Dog, K of C, and Downeast Roasters.
The Junior RBI division, which plays at the Boys & Girls Club, includes a Tee-ball division with three teams, ages 6-7 and 8-9 divisions with three teams each, an ages 10-12 machine-pitch division with two teams, and an ages 10-12 live pitch division with five teams.
Nachbar said that they are short players in the ages 8-9 division, as many of the kids decided to play up a division. He also noted that because a lot of the 12-year-old players got a taste of playing on the bigger diamond, they have also decided to move up to the older divisions.
“Our league affords that opportunity,” Bergeron said of playing on a bigger field. “We almost went to eight teams in the 13-15s. It’s exciting to see the interest, which is due in part to our sandlot nature of the league.”
The league uses a continuous batting order, allowing each player to bat, and in the ages 10-12 division, a player can’t sit on the bench for two innings in a row. In the 6-7s, everyone can play on the field with no one on the bench.
Some of the players in the league have also been featured on the MLB Network’s #SandlotToTheShow, where MLB Network broadcasters take a look at the younger players’ skills, critique them, and also compare them to a Major League Baseball player.
Nachbar spoke about their annual Skills Day, which will be on Aug. 12, that the league has held in place of an All-Star game.
It’s similar to a pitch, hit and run competition. They have a home run derby, named the “Great Bambino,” a race around the bases, known as “Road Runner,” and target practice, called the “Golden Arm.” Nachbar said they break everything up into three age groups, ages 8-9, 10-11, and 12-year-olds. The winners will receive trophies.
Also happening at the Skills Day is their annual World Series drawing for the 10-12-year olds. The Club picks 10 finalists who will then attend at game at the Worcester Red Sox. The WooSox will then pick the two winners, who will have an opportunity to go to the MLB World Series that October.
