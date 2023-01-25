PAWTUCKET – It wasn’t the prettiest of games last Thursday night at Tolman High’s Donaldson Gymnasium, but the St. Raphael Academy boys’ basketball team found the hot hand, while its defense kept the Tigers off-balance in its 59-33 victory.
The Saints, who will head into tonight’s Division II matchup at South Kingstown with a 6-3 record, had been on a five-game winning streak before Shea knocked them down a peg two nights earlier and defeated SRA at Alumni Hall, 66-57.
Despite not doing exactly what head coach Ruben Garces had planned, the Saints’ defense stifled the Tigers last Thursday, not allowing them to get comfortable and run their game on their small home court.
“They are getting better,” Garces said of his players. “But they are still undisciplined, they are still not running anything we say, and they are not playing the way we ask them to play.”
“But we got lucky,” he added. “We got lucky that (senior guard) Jonah (Venditto) came off the bench, hit four threes, and broke the game open. But we couldn’t handle the ball – each of my three guards had six turnovers each. It’s outrageous. We’ve been going through this the whole season.”
On the other side, the Tigers played without one of their top players, junior guard Isaiah Gois, “and obviously we are feeling the loss without him,” Tolman head coach Mike Neal noted. “He nicked his back during practice and missed the last two games, but he should be ready (for this week’s games).”
“We just have to expect other guys to step up,” added Neal. “We’ve had big nights where other guys have stepped up.”
Having a veteran lineup has helped the Tigers in the past utilizing their smaller gym, but those vets have since graduated, and there were numerous turnovers in last week’s game, as even Tolman players stepped out of bounds.
The Saints also had issues on the smaller floor, but using their impressive defense, they shut down anything Tolman wanted to do. The offense on both sides also took time to get things going, and the first points weren’t scored until 2 1/2 minutes into the game on a bucket by SRA senior center Moses Meus.
A three-pointer by junior guard Daniel Saulsby and a steal and a fast-break layup by junior guard Elijah Prempeh then gave Tolman the lead, but the Saints took the lead right back, and after a quarter of play, the score was tied at 9-9.
The Saints then went into halftime with a 23-18 lead, but they eventually put the game away in the third quarter, thanks to Venditto, who sunk his four three-pointers to help the Saints head into the final quarter with a 41-24 lead.
“When (SRA) came out in the second (half) and hit a couple of shots, it felt like they just took the wind out of us,” Neal admitted. “We just couldn’t really get anything going. They pressured us a lot defensively and it was stifling.”
“We’re winning because somebody always comes to save the day, not because our team is up there (in the division),” Garces said. “They need to know that. That little five-game winning streak went to their head and now they think they are better than they are.”
Senior guard Jayden Cardoso scored a game-high 16 points to lead the Saints offensively; Venditto’s third-quarter three-pointers were his only points of the night, and Meus added eight points.
The Tigers received 11 points from Saulsby and seven each from sophomore guard senior guard Jaiden Perry and sophomore guard John Hilaire.
“We couldn’t get anything to fall,” added Neal. “In the first half, we were 5-for-23 from the field. It was a tough half. It was really hard for us to get the ball in the basket. Kudos to (SRA), their 2-2-1 press was really effective. We weren’t really able to get much of anything going offensively. They had a couple of big shots down the stretch, and Moses getting some offensive rebounds and giving them a second chance, that’s what really killed us.”
While the Saints will end this week with a showdown on their home court against Chariho, which is 8-3, on Friday at 6:30 p.m., the Tigers, who fell to 4-6 and have lost four straight games, will try to turn things around this week.
Tonight at 7 p.m., they will host Toll Gate, and on Friday at 7 p.m., they will visit Middletown, which is 10-1 and in second place in the division behind undefeated Johnston. Burrillville (9-2), Shea (8-3), and Chariho round out the top five teams.
“We have to do some soul searching,” Neal said. “We have to figure out what’s our identity and who we want to be. They are going to write their book for them; no one else is going to do it for them. It’s going to come down to our remaining games where we have to really figure out what team we are going to be. Are we going to lay down when things get tough? Or are we going to use this as a kick in the butt to get us fired up?”
