CUMBERLAND – The Cumberland High baseball program will boast two more former All-State players in the professional ranks this summer.
Southpaw pitcher Zach Fogell, who graduated from Cumberland High in 2018 and earned First Team All-Big East Conference and ABCA All-Northeast Region honors as a reliever this past spring at the University of Connecticut, was drafted in the 18th round (with the 538th pick) of the MLB Draft by the hometown Boston Red Sox.
Fogell became the second Cumberland native in the last five years to hear his name get called in the annual amateur draft. Another lefthanded pitcher, Chris Wright, was selected in the 12th round of the 2019 draft by the San Francisco Giants, and he’s currently a reliever with their Triple-A team, the Sacramento River Cats.
But Fogell wasn’t the only former Clipper standout to make news late Tuesday afternoon. Utility player Addison Kopack, who graduated from CHS in 2019 and continued his career at the University of Rhode Island, signed a contract with the San Diego Padres as an undrafted free agent.
Had the MLB Draft been 40 rounds – as it was before 2020 – and not 20, Kopack, who was a redshirt junior and a middle infielder/catcher with the Rams, would have probably been selected shortly after the 20th round.
Fogell, who played for UConn as a graduate transfer after spending the past four years at Brown University, was coming off a superb season with the Huskies that saw him set the program’s record for most appearances in a season with 36. He also earned Second-Team All-New England honors.
In 47 2/3 innings of work, Fogell posted an 8-0 record with a save and an 1.89 ERA, struck out 60 batters and held opposing hitters to a .210 batting average. During a nearly two-month span, from March 22 to May 19, he didn’t allow an earned run in 20 of his 21 appearances.
Kopack, meanwhile, ended a three-year stint with URI by batting .304 (146-for-481) with 22 home runs and 105 runs batted in. In 141 games, he also collected 28 doubles, eight triples, and 81 walks, scored 101 runs, and had a .407 on-base percentage and .532 slugging percentage.
A standout in the classroom – Kopack is only the third two-time Atlantic 10 Conference All-Academic pick in the program’s history – Kopack also received ABCA/Rawlings All-Region, NEIBA All-New England, and A-10 First-Team honors during his career in Kingston.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.