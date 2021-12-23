EASTON, Mass. – Stonehill College senior outside hitter and former Ponaganset High All-State standout Abby Remick recently became the eighth player in the Skyhawks’ history to receive AVCA Division II All-East regional honors.
Remick played in all 32 matches for Stonehill this season and produced a team-high 368 kills, which is the seventh-best regular-season total in the team’s history, and 419 points. She averaged 3.15 kills, 0.26 service aces, 2.42 digs, and 0.30 blocks per set.
Remick also played in the NCAA Tournament for the first time in her career, and in Stonehill’s two tourney games, she totaled 23 kills, 17 digs, and five blocks.
In her collegiate career, the Chepachet native appeared in 81 matches and ended up with 817 kills, 55 service aces, 514 digs, 74 blocks, and 915 points.
Remick also received the Fred C. Petti Academic Award for having the highest grade point average (4.0) among all Stonehill student-athletes for the 2020-21 academic year. She has been named to the NE-10 Academic Honor Roll and Athletic Director’s Honor Roll in every semester at the college and received the Division II ADA Academic Achievement Award.
