PROVIDENCE – For the first time since the 2016-17 season, the Cumberland High boys' indoor track and field team walked out of the Providence Career & Technical Academy field house with the Northern Division championship meet, thanks to the Clippers' outstanding performance on Thursday night.
The Clippers topped an eight-team field with 153 points, their highest total in this meet in seven years, and placing second with 92 was Lincoln, which hadn't scored more than 75 points in this meet in a decade.
Cumberland received 30 of its points and a tremendous effort from senior All-State distance runner Henry Dennen, who swept the 1,000 (2:42.54), 1,500 (4:12.78), and 3,000 (9:13.53).
The only other CHS athlete to win an event was Cam Pedro in the 55-meter dash in 6.81 seconds, as he nipped his classmate, Mikel Lacroix, at the finish line by 0.01 of a second. Pedro and Lacroix also teamed up with senior Jeb Gilson and freshman Evan Spencer to place second in the 4x200 relay race in 1:36.77.
Speaking of runner-up finishes, the Clippers picked up their fair share of them. Senior Ethan Carpenter added a pair in the 600 (1:26.74) and 1,000 (2:45.04), and he joined Gilson and juniors Ryan Bourke and Kyle Jolicoeur on the second-place 4x400 relay squad (3:47.19).
Also finishng second were junior Patrick Conserve in the shot put with a throw of 40 feet, 10 3/4 inches, junior Cole McCue in the 3,000 (9:17.57), and the Clippers' 4x800 relay squad of junior Steven Zacaro, Wheaton Harvey, and Jolicoeur and sophomore Ben Roderick (9:03.52), and Lacroix (37.83 seconds) and Gilson (37.98) also placed 2-3 in the 300.
No team shiner brighter in the relay events than the Lions, who captured the 4x800 behind the team of seniors Thomas Zhao and Pranjal Mathur and junior Nathan Evans and Pat Riordan (8:50.58), as well as the 4x200 behind the foursome of senior Aiden Fletcher, juniors Elijah Moffat and Oliver Fillion, and sophomore Kameron Clemetson (1:36.69). Fillion and Evans also helped the Lions' 4x400 relay team place third.
The Lions also scored 28 points by sweeping the top four spots in the 25-pound weight, as junior Christian Toro (66-1 1/2) and Aiden Moreau (51-6 3/4) took the top two places. They also received 16 points from senior Ryan McPeak, who captured the shot put (48-8 1/2) and placed third in the weight (49-1 1/2), and Fletcher won the 300 in 37.32 seconds.
Finishing third in the meet with 87 points was St. Raphael Academy, which had won the last three Northern Division titles. SRA highlighted the night by breaking two meet records in three events, two on the track, as junior Devan Kipyego captured the 600 in a time of 1:23.99 and helped the 4x400 team of seniors Jack Pereira and Josh Farrell and junior Pedro Mayol win its race in 3:39.18.
The Saints also received 22 points from junior Ethan McCann-Carter, whose fabulous night included his victory in the long jump, as he set a meet record with his leap of 21 feet, 11 inches, and a second-place leap of 5-10 in the high jump. Pereira also took second in the 1,500 in 4:13.71.
North Smithfield took fourth place in the standings with 71 points, and as expected, the Northmen did a chunk of their damage in the 50-meter hurdles by scoring 26 points and claiming four of the top five places. Sweeping the top three spots were seniors Ray Marsella (8.01 seconds) and Matt Stamatelatos (8.07) and junior Sam Beauchemin (8.43).
In the field events, sophomore Nick Lamoureux led the way by capturing the high jump with a six-foot leap, and senior Joe Rossi's leap of 19-6 1/2 in the long jump gave him second place.
The girls' divisional championship meets, which had been scheduled for Saturday afternoon at the PCTA facility, have been switched to Monday afternoon because of this weekend's impending snowstorm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.