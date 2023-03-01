PROVIDENCE – When the North Providence and Juanita Sanchez boys’ basketball teams stepped onto the court for Sunday afternoon’s RIIL Division III championship game, it marked the first time in RIIL history that two teams that were seeded lower than fourth found themselves playing each other for all the marbles after each knocking off two seeds above them.
But while the 10th-seeded Cavaliers were riding a wave of momentum that included a preliminary-round victory over 7th-seeded Central Falls and down-to-the wire wins over 2nd-seeded Moses Brown in the quarterfinals and 3rd-seeded West Warwick in the semis, they were simply no match for the Cougars.
Playing in front of a standing-room-only crowd at Rhode Island College’s Murray Center that was two-thirds of the way packed with NP supporters, the Cougars broke open a close contest with a dominant third-quarter performance and rolled to a 60-46 victory that presented the program its eighth championship (and first in D-III) in its 84-year history and its first title since 2015.
The win was the fourth in a row and sixth in the last seven games for the Cougars, who were 72 hours removed from a stunning 49-46 victory over then-undefeated North Smithfield in the semifinals and turned in one of the best efforts of the season on the RIIL’s biggest stage.
“I’m speechless, I really am,” noted second-year head coach Fernando Torres. “This is incredible. I give a lot of credit to Juanita; they played fantastic down the stretch and upset everybody. But it’s really about these guys. They bought into what we did every single day. They put up with us, and I said at times, ‘You guys might hate us, but myself and the coaching staff know your potential.’”
“I couldn’t ask for anything better than this,” admitted senior guard and co-captain Larenz Brantley, who accepted the championship plaque with junior guard and co-captain Ryan Rodriguez. “We’ve been getting ready for this. We haven’t had a day off in God knows when. It’s been at least 14 days straight, and not a single day off. It’s just hard work.”
“And this whole team motivates each other everyday,” he added. “Ups and downs, we’ve always have each other’s backs, so no matter what, we did it for the next guy.”
The Cougars, who end their marvelous season with a 15-6 record, kicked off their six-wins-in-seven-games stretch on Feb. 2 at home with a 73-51 victory over the Cavaliers (11-11). That contest saw the Cavaliers storm out to a 9-1 lead before NP came back to control the rest of the game, and Sunday’s rematch kind of followed the same script when Juanita Sanchez scored the first seven points.
But the Cougars came back to take an 11-10 lead after a quarter of play on a late three-pointer by sophomore forward Kyle Prete. Senior forward Marco Miranda then gave Juanita Sanchez back its lead in the opening stages of the second quarter with a fast-break layup, but NP freshman point guard Jeremiah Lenus answered back with a baseline three-pointer.
A layup by senior guard David Tejada and a three-pointer by Prete, both coming off two of Brantley’s team-high six assists, gave North Providence back the lead for good, and another three by Prete and a layup by Brantley in the final 38 seconds of the quarter gave NP a 26-19 lead at the break.
In the first three minutes of the third quarter, the Cougars zapped a lot of drama out of the contest by rattling off nine straight points, seven of them from Lenus, and never lost their double-digit command.
Lenus later extended the Cougars’ lead to 44-27 by ending the third quarter with a long buzzer-beating three-pointer.
The Cavaliers, who were seeking their first D-III title in nine years, managed to trim their deficit to as low as 11 (52-41) with 2:39 to play, but they were soon forced to foul NP in order to get the ball back and the Cougars made good from the free-throw line down the stretch.
“Our confidence was high,” said Brantley. “(Juanita Sanchez) is a good team, and we saw what they did last week in the playoffs. They beat the second and the third seed, so we couldn’t go easy on them.”
Lenus and Miranda shared game-high scoring honors with 19 points apiece, and Lenus’ output was a career-high. Prete added a double-double with 17 points and 11 rebounds, as well as three steals and three blocked shots; Rodriguez had 12 points, seven rebounds, and four steals, and Brantley also contributed seven points, six rebounds, and four steals.
The Cougars had kicked off their postseason on Tuesday, Feb. 21, by visiting 5th-seeded Blackstone Valley Prep for the second time in 12 days on the Pride’s campus in Cumberland. BVP had celebrated its Senior Night on Feb. 10 by posting a 61-54 overtime victory over NP, but the Cougars took last week’s rematch, 54-43.
That game saw the Cougars roll out to an 18-7 lead after a quarter of play, but the Pride cut their deficit to 31-26 at the end of three quarters. NP then came alive in the final eight minutes, as Prete sank a big three-pointer that helped him finish the night with a game-high 24 points and Lenus scored eight of his 14 points in that quarter.
Two nights later, the Cougars gained plenty of attention across the RIIL with their close victory over the Northmen, who led for most of the game, but saw NP score 17 points in the fourth quarter to eke out its dramatic win. Rodriguez drained four three-pointers, including two in the final quarter, on his way to a game-high 22 points.
“North Smithfield’s a great team,” said Torres, whose team suffered a 57-50 loss to the Northmen during the regular season. “We played them tough the first time at home, and when we played them (last Thursday), that was a game right there. We locked in defensively these last three games and that was the difference. They did a fantastic job, and I’m just so proud to see this. This is incredible.”
Unfortunately for the Cougars, the Northmen will be playing in the state’s Open Tournament, and not NP. North Smithfield, which ended its D-III season with an 18-2 record, tallied 11.4 power points, which is the 13th most in the RIIL, while NP produced just nine, which was 0.6 of a point shy of the tournament’s 18th and final seed, Rogers.
“It is what it is,” Torres said. “I really don’t have too much to say about it, but good luck to North Smithfield. I’ll be rooting for them out of D-III, and hopefully next year, we’ll be back.”
