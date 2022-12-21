PAWTUCKET – The head coaches for Pawtucket’s two high school boys’ basketball teams are new this season, but the rivalry between Shea and Tolman is still the same, and last Saturday afternoon’s Division II clash between the two crosstown rivals on the Raiders’ court did not disappoint.

Senior forward Jason Smith Jr.’s three free throws with 27.5 seconds to play in the game turned out to be the points that the Raiders needed in posting a 66-65 victory. That win, along with Shea’s 70-68 victory over South Kingstown on Monday night, raised their overall record to 5-0.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.