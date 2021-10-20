NORTH PROVIDENCE — Thanks to last week’s come-from-behind 4-3 victory on the road over Mount Hope, the North Providence High girls’ tennis team became the first squad in its program’s history to qualify for the Division II playoffs.
But before the Cougars can set their sights on taking the courts for next Monday afternoon’s quarterfinal-round opener, they are currently trying to navigate themselves through a hectic week that will determine where they will land in the tournament’s seedings.
On Monday afternoon, the Cougars kicked off their week on the right foot by busing home from South County with a 5-2 victory over Narragansett that raised their record to 10-3 and marked the fifth time in the last six years that they racked up double digits in victories.
“This team has done really, really well this season,” said longtime head coach Jerry Rubino. “This is our ninth year in Division II since I’ve been here and we’ve never had a sniff of (the playoffs). Going into this season, I thought that if everything broke right, and with the players we had coming back, we could have gone 8-8. That was my goal, but they have overachieved and done a great job.”
The Cougars, who were scheduled to host unbeaten Portsmouth on Tuesday afternoon at the Olney Park courts, will wrap up the regular season by hosting North Smithfield on Friday at 3:30 p.m., and on Thursday, they will finish their match at home against Mount Saint Charles that took place last Thursday, but was suspended by darkness.
Both teams were deadlocked at 3-3, and when the clock struck 6:30 p.m., the Mounties took the second doubles to tie the contest, and the daylight in the third doubles match, between the Cougars’ squad of senior Cristina Alcala and junior Jillian Dufault and the Mounties’ team of freshmen Kaylee Thrul and Maddie Belisle, was nowhere to be found.
Alcala and Dufault, who posted a 6-4 win in the first set, only to see Thrul and Belisle come back to tie the second set, 5-5, were pursuing their fourth win in the five doubles matches that they have played together.
“Christina has played with so many different partners,” noteid Rubino, who had entered this season with a question mark at the bottom of his lineup, “but this seems to be the team that has gelled the best. They have really played well together.”
The Cougars’ three victories came from sophomore Stephanie Jordan, who rolled to a 6-1, 6-1 triumph in second singles, senior Paula Zhuang, who took her third singles match by scores of 6-4, 6-4, and senior Alena Rizzo, who remained undefeated at fourth singles by netting a 6-3, 7-5 victory.
Speaking of Rizzo, she picked up her biggest victory to date in NP’s close win last Tuesday, Oct. 12, over the Huskies, who had entered the contest in second place with an 11-1 mark. With the score tied at 3-3, Rizzo won the match by surviving a 6-4, 6-4 thriller with Mount Hope sophomore Ella Quesnelle that took two hours and 15 minutes to complete.
“That was a battle,” said Rubino. “Those two players were mirror images of each other. And about 10 minutes before Alena finished, our second doubles team (of sophomore Maria Fontaine and junior Eva St. Germain) won in three sets. If we didn’t win both of those matches, we wouldn’t have defeated Mount Hope.”
In addition to the second doubles team, which won by scores of 3-6, 6-4, 6-3, the Cougars saw Zhuang cruise to a 6-1, 6-2 victory in her match and Alcala and Dufault team up to net a 6-2, 6-1 win.
The Cougars’ victory over Narragansett saw senior first singles standout Olivia Fontaine, the first doubles team of junior Graycen Pappas, and the squad of Alcala and Dufault pick up three-set victories that helped decide the outcome.
Rizzo and Zhuang, meanwhile, took their matches in straight sets. Rizzo’s win kept her unbeaten at 13-0, while Zhuang raised her record to 12-1.
Entering Monday’s clash, the Cougars found themselves in fifth place behind Portsmouth (12-0), Mount Hope and the Prout School (both 12-2), and Middletown (11-1). NP was also percentage points ahead of 6th-place Chariho (10-4), and the Mounties sat behind Chariho in the standings with their .500 record.
If the Cougars finish the season among the top four teams, they will host their quarterfinal-round match, but have to do so at a neutral site because Olney Park does not have lights on its courts. In past years, when the Cougars were in the Division III playoffs, they had hosted their tourney openers at Lincoln High’s courts and Tucker Field in Cumberland.
