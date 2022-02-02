JOHNSTON – On the night she and Johnston guard Emily Iannuccilli were honored during the Johnston/North Providence co-op girls’ basketball team’s ‘Senior Night’ festivities at Johnston High, North Providence forward Alena Rizzo put together one of the best games of her high school career to help her squad pick up a hard-fought win.
Rizzo scored a game-high 14 points to help lead Johnston/North Providence to a 32-29 victory over Cumberland High, helping the co-op squad stop a three-game slide and raise its Division II record to 3-9.
Johnston/NP enjoyed leads of 8-2 after a quarter of play and 16-4 at the break, but the Clippers, who are also 3-9, bravely battled back in the second half. But North Providence junior guard Graycen Pappas delivered a late basket that helped send the co-op squad to its thrilling win, and Johnston junior forward Steph Bruno also added nine points and played well from start to finish.
In the Cougars’ last victory, a 51-26 win over Central on Jan. 19 at North Providence High, Johnston/NP received balanced scoring from sophomore guard Ava Waterman (14 points), Rizzo (13), Iannuccilli (10), and Bruno (nine). Leading the way on the boards were Bruno with nine rebounds and Rizzo with eight.
Johnston/NP is back in action tonight with a 6:30 p.m. game against East Providence at the Townies’ new gymnasium.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.