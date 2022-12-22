Group picture for Roadshow tourney

Posing for a group picture last Saturday at the Boys & Girls Club are, from left, Lincoln High assistant coach Greg Conroy, head coach Jeremy Wilmer, and captains Tyler Dickinson, Will Denio, Preston DeSousa, and Wayne McNamara; Woonsocket High captains Jeriel Vazquez, Daunte Melton, and Aarik Webster, assistant coach Thomas Gray, and head coach Dennis Harmon; and Cumberland High captains Kalil Fofana and Joe Parenteau and head coach Gary Reedy. Those three basketball teams will join Tolman High at next week’s 49th annual Boys & Girls Club of Cumberland-Lincoln’s Roadshow Holiday Classic at the Clippers’ Wellness Center.

CUMBERLAND – The state’s oldest running boys’ high school basketball holiday tournament will tip off next week at Cumberland High’s Wellness Center, as the host Clippers will join neighboring Lincoln, Woonsocket, and Tolman for two nights of action-packed games in the 49th annual Boys & Girls Club of Cumberland-Lincoln’s Roadshow Holiday Classic.

The popular tournament, which is hosted by the Boys & Girls Club of Northern Rhode Island and The Roadshow, a loyal group of Boys & Girls Club of Cumberland-Lincoln alumni, begins next Tuesday night, as Cumberland plays Tolman in the 6 p.m. opener and Woonsocket takes on Lincoln in the 7:30 p.m. nightcap.

