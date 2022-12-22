Posing for a group picture last Saturday at the Boys & Girls Club are, from left, Lincoln High assistant coach Greg Conroy, head coach Jeremy Wilmer, and captains Tyler Dickinson, Will Denio, Preston DeSousa, and Wayne McNamara; Woonsocket High captains Jeriel Vazquez, Daunte Melton, and Aarik Webster, assistant coach Thomas Gray, and head coach Dennis Harmon; and Cumberland High captains Kalil Fofana and Joe Parenteau and head coach Gary Reedy. Those three basketball teams will join Tolman High at next week’s 49th annual Boys & Girls Club of Cumberland-Lincoln’s Roadshow Holiday Classic at the Clippers’ Wellness Center.
CUMBERLAND – The state’s oldest running boys’ high school basketball holiday tournament will tip off next week at Cumberland High’s Wellness Center, as the host Clippers will join neighboring Lincoln, Woonsocket, and Tolman for two nights of action-packed games in the 49th annual Boys & Girls Club of Cumberland-Lincoln’s Roadshow Holiday Classic.
The popular tournament, which is hosted by the Boys & Girls Club of Northern Rhode Island and The Roadshow, a loyal group of Boys & Girls Club of Cumberland-Lincoln alumni, begins next Tuesday night, as Cumberland plays Tolman in the 6 p.m. opener and Woonsocket takes on Lincoln in the 7:30 p.m. nightcap.
The following night, the winners of those games will battle each other in the championship game at 7:30 p.m., while the losing teams will tip off in the 6 p.m. consolation game.
Tolman is the defending tournament champion, but last won the title in 2019. The tournament was cancelled the following year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and last winter’s finals between Lincoln and Woonsocket didn’t take place because of COVID issues with the Lions. Only the consolation game took place last year, and the Tigers defeated the Clippers, 56-50.
The Clippers, meanwhile, have won a tourney-record 10 championships, and the Novans are second on the tournament’s all-time list in titles with nine. Tolman’s victory over Lincoln in the 2019 title game was the Tigers’ seventh tournament title, and it snapped a tie with the Lions, who have won the tourney six times.
Lincoln is off to the best start of the four teams with a 3-0 mark that includes two D-II victories, an 89-38 triumph over Mount Hope and last Thursday night’s 62-57 win in Pawtucket over St. Raphael Academy.
The Lions, who are led by first-year head coach Jeremy Wilner, have seen junior guard Wayne McNamara lead the way offensively by averaging 21.3 points per contest. Another junior guard, Camden DiChiara, is averaging 14.3, and 6-foot-7 senior center Tyler Dickinson has been outstanding in the paint.
Cumberland, meanwhile, is off to an 0-3 start that has seen its top player, Third-Team All-State senior guard Kalil Fofana, sidelined with a knee injury, but he is expected to be back in time for the tournament.
Junior forward Luke Plumer has averaged 14.7 points per game for the Clippers, who suffered a 64-44 loss to defending state champion Bishop Hendricken in its D-I opener, a 65-63 overtime loss to Cranston East last Thursday night, and a 59-50 defeat to Portsmouth on Monday.
Woonsocket, meanwhile, evened its D-I record at 1-1 last Thursday night by defeating North Kingstown on the road and in overtime, 64-55, as the Villa Novans received balanced scoring from senior Abdoulaye Kourouma (14 points), senior Aarik Webster and junior Andre Bell (12 each), and Daunte Melton (10). Unfortunately for the Novans, they struggled offensively in a 45-40 defeat to Classical on Monday night.
Tolman, which is off to a 2-2 start and also has a new head coach, Mike Neal, has been sparked by junior guard Isaiah Gois, who is averaging 17.8 points per contest. This will be the Tigers’ second tournament of the month – they kicked off their season by losing to St. Raphael Academy in their opening contest, but topped Central Falls in the consolation game of the Donaldson-Lynch Memorial Basketball Tournament in Pawtucket.
On Monday night, the Tigers hosted Coventry in a D-II matchup and cruised to an 83-57 victory that saw Gois score 21 points and senior guard Jaiden Perry add 20.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.