CUMBERLAND – After spending last year on the sidelines because of the COVID-19 pandemic and a late start to the RIIL’s shortened winter season, the oldest running boys’ basketball holiday tournament in the state will be tipping off next week at Cumberland High’s Wellness Center.
And so are the four most successful teams in the 48-year history of the Boys & Girls Club of Cumberland-Lincoln’s Roadshow Holiday Classic, as the host Clippers will join 2019’s tournament champion, Tolman, and longtime neighboring rivals Woonsocket and Lincoln for two nights of action-packed games.
The popular tournament, which is hosted by the Boys & Girls Club of Northern Rhode Island and The Roadshow, a loyal group of Boys & Girls Club of Cumberland-Lincoln alumni, gets underway next Tuesday night, as Woonsocket plays Tolman in the 6 p.m. opener and Lincoln faces Cumberland in the 7:30 p.m. nightcap.
The following night, the winners of those games will battle each other in the championship game at 7:30 p.m., while the losing teams will tip off in the 6 p.m. consolation game.
The Clippers have won a tourney-record 10 championships, and the Novans are second on the tournament’s all-time list in titles with nine. Tolman’s 58-51 victory over Lincoln in the 2019 championship game was the Tigers’ seventh tournament title, and it snapped a tie with the Lions, who have won the tourney six times.
All eyes will be on the Cumberland-Lincoln game and two young teams hungry for a spot in the finals. The Clippers entered this week with just one Division I game under their belts, a 50-43 loss at North Kingstown on Dec. 14 that saw senior forward Jack Proctor net a game-high 23 points. The Lions split their first two games by suffering a 60-58 loss to Toll Gate last Friday, but defeating Tiverton three nights earlier, 54-34.
The game against Toll Gate was an entertaining one that saw the visiting Titans take an 11-2 lead in the first four minutes and 24-12 lead in the opening minutes of the second quarter, but the Lions stage a comeback and claim a 46-41 lead with 6:24 left in the game.
With 28.1 seconds to play, the Lions owned a 57-55 lead, but the Titans took the lead for good 5.9 seconds later on an off-balanced three-pointer by junior guard Jackson Cehelsky.
He was fouled on the shot and missed his free throw, but senior center Alex Usher grabbed the rebound, and with 8.6 seconds to play, he sank two free throws to give Toll Gate a three-point lead and some much-needed breathing room.
Sophomore guard Camden DiChiara hit four three-pointers and ended up with 19 points to lead the Lions, while junior guard Preston DeSousa added 11 second-half points and junior guard Will Denio had 10. In the win over Tiverton, junior center Tyler Dickinson and DeSousa each scored 12 points and senior point guard Marcus Mensah added 10.
