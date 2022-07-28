Hammerheads for website

Faith Paskanik, center, congratulates Isabella Piette, left, and Adelaide Caron on a job well done after Piette and Caron earned All-American honors in the girls' ages 15-16 hammer throw at Monday afternoon's USATF National Junior Olympic Track & Field Championships at California State University's Hornet Stadium in Sacramento, Calif. Caron placed third out of 25 athletes, and Piette took fourth place.

WOONSOCKET – Four members of the Woonsocket-based Ocean State Hammerheads’ throwing club recently capped a memorable month with some outstanding performances.

At Monday afternoon’s USATF National Junior Olympic Track & Field Championships at California State University’s Hornet Stadium in Sacramento, Calif., Woonsocket High sophomores-to-be Adelaide Caron and Isabella Piette earned All-American honors by finishing among the top four throwers in the girls’ ages 15-16 hammer.

