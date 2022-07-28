WOONSOCKET – Four members of the Woonsocket-based Ocean State Hammerheads’ throwing club recently capped a memorable month with some outstanding performances.
At Monday afternoon’s USATF National Junior Olympic Track & Field Championships at California State University’s Hornet Stadium in Sacramento, Calif., Woonsocket High sophomores-to-be Adelaide Caron and Isabella Piette earned All-American honors by finishing among the top four throwers in the girls’ ages 15-16 hammer.
Caron took third place out of 25 athletes with a distance of 143 feet, three inches that she delivered on her first throw, and Piette placed fourth with a throw of 141-7 that she aired out on her second and third throws and was five inches shy of her personal-best distance.
The top two throwers were Kimberly Beard of Everett, Wash., who won the event with a personal-best throw of 154-6, and Madison Speer of Tualatin, Ore., whose throw of 147-4 was also a PR. Also finishing among the top 20 was WHS sophomore-to-be Faith Paskanik, who finished 18th with a throw of 90-11.
At the USATF Region I Championships that was held on the weekend of July 8-10 at Bowdoin College in Brunswick, Maine, Caron, Piette, and Paskanik swept the top three places in their age division’s hammer throw to qualify for the nationals. Caron won the event with a personal-best throw of 145-3 that moved her into a tie for 27th place in the national rankings, but would have also won the ages 17-18 title. Piette placed second at 129-11, and Paskanik was third at 105-3.
All-American thrower and recent WHS graduate Tarik Robinson-O’Hagan, who will compete for Team USA at the World Athletics U20 Championships next week in Cali, Colombia, helped prepare himself for that prestigious meet by also heading to Maine for the regional event and taking part in this month’s summer series meets at Mount Pleasant High’s Conley Stadium.
At the Region I meet in Maine, the University of Mississippi-bound Robinson-O’Hagan, who capped his remarkable high school career by winning nine national titles during a five-month stretch, competed in the boys’ ages 17-18 division’s 12-pound hammer and eclipsed the 250-foot mark for the first time in his career with a first-place throw of 250-9 that easily outdistanced the runner-up finisher by more than 36 feet.
Five days later, at Conley Stadium, Robinson-O’Hagan easily claimed four events, the 12-pound (244-5) and 16-pound (207-11) hammer throws, the 1.75-kilometer discus (179-10), and the 12-pound shot put (65-10). His throw in the 16-pound hammer was a personal-best mark, and his distance in the discus set a state record.
Last Thursday night, Robinson-O’Hagan was back in Providence, winning four events again and setting some records along the way. Not only did he capture the 12-pound hammer with a throw of 249-7 that broke the facility’s record, but he also took first place in the 16-pound shot put with a state-record throw of 57-5 3/4. He also won in the 16-pound hammer with a new PR throw of 214-6 that moved him into third place on the nation’s all-time list, and he seized the 12-pound shot put with a throw of 67-1.
