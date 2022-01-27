WOONSOCKET – Tarik Robinson-O’Hagan continued to destroy his state and New England records in the shot put and move closer to the magical 70-foot mark during last Saturday’s World Trophies Invitational at the Providence Career & Technical Academy.
In a meet that offered little competition, the Woonsocket High senior, who will continue his track and field career later this year at the University of Mississippi, won the event with a 69-foot-¼ throw that not only broke his records by 22 inches, but also moved him into 13th place among the U.S.’s all-time indoor leaders in that event.
Robinson-O’Hagan, who is the nation’s top ranked thrower in the shot and the 25-pound weight, also won the latter event with a throw of 79-1. He is the only thrower in the country to top the 80-foot mark, doing so at 81-1.
Robinson-O’Hagan will be joined by some of the country’s top-ranked throwers in the weight at this weekend’s 114th Millrose Games at The Armory in New York City.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.