PROVIDENCE – Tarik Robinson-O’Hagan became the talk of the meet midway through last Saturday afternoon’s RIIL Indoor Track & Field Championships, but the buzz he created throughout the Providence Career & Technical Academy field house did not provide any positive news.
The Woonsocket High All-American, who is the country’s top-ranked thrower in the 25-pound weight with his 82-foot-3 PR, drew fouls on his first three throws of that event and did not reach the eight-man finals.
The news was very shocking, and while Robinson-O’Hagan was clearly upset and disappointed, he quickly turned the page and focused on repeating as the state indoor champion in the shot put.
Less than a hour later, Robinson-O’Hagan, who will continue his throwing career later this fall at the University of Mississippi, defended his title with ease. Despite getting fouls on three of his six throws, he struck gold on his fourth attempt with a throw of 66 feet, 5¼ inches.
Robinson-O’Hagan, who is also the nation’s top-ranked athlete in the shot with a 69-¼ PR, aired out a throw of 59-6¼ on his first attempt and 64-11¾ on his second. Any of those throws would have been good enough to top the runner-up finisher, South Kingstown senior Ryan Hazard, who delivered a throw of 55-11¾.
While Robinson-O’Hagan was happy with the win, “that wasn’t what I came here to do,” he said. “I’m not satisfied with today, but it’s already past me. I finished it and I’m ready to go home, relax with my friends, and then come back. And whatever’s next for me – New Englands or nationals – I’ll be ready, and I’m going to come back better because now I actually have to train harder.”
Robinson-O’Hagan’s next meet will be the New England Weight Championships back at the PCTA facility, and on Saturday, March 5, he is expected to throw the shot put at the New England Championships at the Reggie Lewis Track Center in Roxbury, Mass.
Next month promises to be a truly competitive one for Robinson-O’Hagan, especially when he competes outside New England at prestigious meets, such as New York’s New Balance Nationals at The Armory and the USATF National Youth Championships at the Ocean Breeze Athletic Complex.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.