PROVIDENCE – Woonsocket High senior Tarik Robinson-O’Hagan didn’t establish any personal-best throws at last Saturday morning’s Class A boys’ indoor track and field championship meet at the Providence Career & Technical Academy.
But the All-American thrower, who will continue his athletic career later this year at the University of Mississippi, did what he needed to do to easily capture the shot put and the 25-pound weight.
Robinson-O’Hagan repeated as the Class A shot put champion with a throw of 65 feet, nine inches that not only broke a 51-year-old meet record by six feet, eight inches, but also outdistanced the second-place finisher by an astounding 17½ feet. And in the weight, he unleashed a 75-foot-7½ throw to win that event by 15 feet.
Only one other Woonsocket High athlete was able to crack the top six in his event, junior Vincenzo Casieri, who took fifth place in the long jump with a leap of 19-5.
Robinson-O’Hagan and Casieri will join several of their teammates at the state championship meet, which will be held on Saturday, Feb. 19 back at the PCTA facility.
The good news for the Novans’ indoor program continued on Monday night at the RIIL Freshman Championships, as the girls’ team finished second in the team standings behind Classical.
The Villa Novans scored all 33 of their points in the shot put and weight throw. They saw four throwers place among the top nine finishers in each event and Isabella Piette lead the way by placing first in the weight (39-6) and second in the shot put (29-5¼).
Woonsocket swept the top three spots in the weight, with Adelaide Caron (35-1½) and Angeliea Ortiz (34-6) finishing behind Piette.
