PROVIDENCE – As expected, Woonsocket High senior Tarik Robinson-O’Hagan defended his Throwers Pentathlon championship with ease last Wednesday, April 20, at Providence’s Conley Stadium.
And while he set a meet record by scoring 3,127 points and topped the runner-up thrower, Lincoln High junior Christian Toro, by an astounding 915 points, the University of Mississippi-bound All-American did something else that raised plenty of eyebrows throughout the state’s track and field circuit.
“Tarik only competed in four events,” Woonsocket head coach Marc Piette said last Thursday. “He didn’t compete in the javelin and he still beat (Toro) by 915. He beat everybody in the hammer by 10 or more meters, everybody in the shot put by 5 1/2 meters, everybody in the discus by 11 meters, and everybody in the weight by three meters. He was dominant.”
Robinson-O’Hagan, who is the nation’s top-ranked thrower in the 12-pound hammer and broke his own state record in the shot put earlier this month with a throw of 68 feet, 8 3/4 inches, captured the hammer (238-3/4), discus (186-6), shot put (62-7 1/2), and 25-pound weight (73-8 1/4).
His performance alone was good for third place in the nine-team standings behind the winning team, Lincoln, and runner-up, Barrington.
Why didn’t Robinson-O’Hagan take part in the javelin? The Novans’ throwers primarily concentrate on the shot put, discus, and hammer during the outdoor season, and at last year’s pentathlon, Robinson-O’Hagan took a shot at the javelin, “and he only threw it 54 feet,” Piette said.
On the girls’ side, Woonsocket had an all-freshman group that took second place in the team standings with 3,204 points, just 73 less than the winner, Classical.
Lincoln junior Jillian Leahy won the individual title with 1,530 points, but taking second place with 1,302 was Isabella Piette, and also finishing among the top 10 were Adelaide Caron, who placed fourth (1,093), Angeliea Ortiz, who finished eighth (809), and Faith Paskanik, who was 10th (709).
Piette’s outstanding meet saw her capture the discus (95-7), place second in the javelin (59-7), third in the four-kilometer hammer (121-1 1/2), and fourth in the weight (37-1). Caron also won the javelin (65-7) and finished second in the hammer (127-4 1/2).
Three days later, the Villa Novans hit the road to compete in the 18th annual New York Relays at Icahn Stadium on Randall’s Island. Robinson-O’Hagan again stole the show by unleashing personal-best throws with his victories in the discus (187-10) and hammer (238-3), and his throw in the hammer outdistanced the other 14 throwers by nearly 27 feet.
The girls’ competition saw Piette, who is currently ranked 21st in the nation in the hammer with a PR throw of 134-8, take eighth in the hammer (113-3) and ninth in the discus (91-1). Caron also finished fifth in the hammer (126-4).
