COVENTRY – Breaking records with impressive throws has been nothing new for Woonsocket High All-American thrower Tarik Robinson-O’Hagan, and at last Saturday’s Class A championship meet at Coventry High, the University of Mississippi-bound senior broke two meet records, including his own 11 1/2-month-old record in the shot put and a 39-year-old mark in the discus.
Robinson-O’Hagan captured those events, as well as the hammer, where he’s the nation’s top-ranked thrower with a PR of 247 feet, 10 inches, to highlight last weekend’s track and field action in the state, and his performance in the discus may have been his most impressive.
He unleashed a throw of 177-11 to not only top the second-place thrower by over 41 feet, but also shatter the meet record, set by La Salle Academy’s Wayne Cirulo, by nearly 14 feet.
In the shot put, Robinson-O’Hagan’s winning throw of 62-11 was also more than 14 feet better than the runner-up finisher, and it broke his year-old meet record by 3 3/4 inches. And in the hammer, he aired out a throw of 227-4 that topped the nation’s fourth-ranked thrower, Barrington senior Asher Robbins, by nearly 16 feet.
In the girls’ meet, Woonsocket sent two freshman throwers to the awards podium for finishing among the top six in the hammer. Adelaide Caron placed third with a throw of 138-8 that was a PR by more than eight feet, and Isabella Piette took sixth place with a throw of 130-5.
While the Novans were in action in Coventry, North Smithfield and Mount Saint Charles took part in the Class C championship meet at Exeter/West Greenwich, and the Northmen turned in a superb performance that saw the boys’ team place second in the team standings and the girls finish third in their meet.
The boys’ team, which scored 113.5 points, 31 less than two-time Class C champion St. Raphael Academy, received a truly outstanding performance from senior Matt Stamatelatos, who captured three events, helped the 4x100 relay team win a fourth, and established three meet records.
The two-time state champion captured the 200 meters in 22.88 seconds, 110-meter hurdles in 15.33 seconds, and 300-meter hurdles in 41.53 seconds, and while he broke his meet record in the 110 hurdles by 0.35 of a second, he shattered the three-year-old mark in the 300 hurdles by 1.41 seconds.
In the relay, he teamed up with senior Ray Marsella and sophomores Nick Lamoureux and Aidan Bienvenue to post a winning time of 44.5 seconds that broke another 2019 meet record by 0.83 of a second.
Bienvenue also had a big meet that saw him score 16 points by placing second in the 110 (16.04 seconds) and 300 (43.97) hurdles, and Marsella tacked on 10 more points in the hurdles by taking third in the 110 (17.46) and fourth in the 300 (45.50), as well as eight more with his runner-up finish in the 100-meter dash (11.49 seconds).
In the field events, Lamoureux captured the high jump with a 6-foot-4 leap and took second in the triple jump with a 40-4 leap, and senior Adam Dubois also won the javelin with a throw of 174-9. Also taking third in the triple jump with a 39-foot leap was senior Joe Rossi.
The girls, meanwhile, tallied 68 points to trail Moses Brown (135) and Narragansett (81). Leading the Northmen with their runner-up finishes were senior Jackie DeRonde in the high jump (4-11), junior Bethany Marsella in the 100-meter hurdles (17.24 seconds), and freshmen Briana Fournier in the pole vault (6-6), and sophomore Eden Beaurgard took third place in the javelin (80-6).
The Northmen scored 22 points by capturing top-three finishes in the three relay events. Placing second were the 4x400 team of senior Siranee Caron, sophomore Grace Lane, and freshmen Janjira Caron and Raeghan Reilly (4:24.80) and 4x800 squad of sophomores Eden Beauregard and Jasmine Burt and freshmen Madeline McCauley and Reilly (10:42.33), and taking third was the 4x100 team of the Caron sisters, junior Nina Finn, and DeRonde (54.71 seconds).
The Mounties’ top athletes were sophomores Emmy Belvin, who scored 10 points by placing second in the girls’ 1,500 (4:57.70) and fifth in the 800, and Ethan Fadden, who took second place in the boys’ 3,000 (9:30.78).
The state championship meet is scheduled for Saturday, June 4, at Brown Stadium, but prior to that meet will be two invitational meets on Saturday at 10 a.m. Most of the RIIL’s boys’ teams will take part in the Bishop Hendricken Invitational, while the girls’ teams will compete in the Mount Pleasant Invitational.
