WOONSOCKET – After winning an amazing nine national titles in a five-month stretch, Tarik Robinson-O’Hagan is going to try to tack on a world championship to his phenomenal throwing resume.
Competing at last week’s three-day USATF U20 Outdoor Championships at the University of Oregon’s Hayward Field, the recent Woonsocket High graduate seized his eighth and ninth titles of the year, and did so in a field that primarily contained collegiate freshmen, by capturing the six-kilogram hammer and shot put.
Since the U20 meet began in 1972, no athlete had swept the hammer and shot put until Robinson-O’Hagan made his presence felt. He also wrote his name in the record books by delivering the third-best throw by a U20 athlete in the hammer with his winning toss of 75.08 meters (246 feet, four inches).
“I was really excited to be with the people on the USA team,” Robinson-O’Hagan said last Friday night. “It was a confidence booster coming in here, going against college kids, and that really boiled my blood. That excitement helped me throw 246 (feet in the hammer) and 64 (in the shot put).”
Robinson-O’Hagan’s multiple victories means that he will compete for Team USA in both events at the World Athletics U20 Championships during the first week of August in Cali, Colombia. He is currently ranked fifth in the world in the hammer and 11th in the shot put.
“Tarik has a real shot for the podium in the hammer,” noted Woonsocket head coach Marc Piette. “He’s number five in the world, and the number one kid is only two meters ahead of him, so it’s not like he’s some astronomical distance ahead. We truly think there’s a possibly, so we’re going to train hard and we’re going to try to make things happen.”
Last Thursday, the University of Mississippi-bound Robinson-O’Hagan aired out a personal-best distance of 246-6 on his first throw and then unleashed throws of 236-5 or better on four of his next five attempts to handily win the event.
Robinson-O’Hagan’s performance was remarkable, considering he spent this past spring high school season throwing the 12-pound hammer – his PR was 249-5 – and the six-kilometer hammer is 13 pounds, two ounces.
The only other athlete to deliver throws that sailed over 233 feet was the runner-up finisher, Penn State University freshman Collin Burkhart, who topped 237 feet on his last two attempts, including his second-place throw of 238-1 on his fifth.
“I was pretty confident in the hammer no matter what,” added Piette, who along with Robinson-O’Hagan, had accommodations at the apartment of one of his former throwers, recent University of Oregon graduate Jared Briere. “I don’t think either one of us expected Tarik to go 75 (meters). It’s not like he had a bad series after (his first throw). Everything was all pretty deep, but the 75 was really nice.”
“There was a foul that he had (on his fifth attempt) that we think probably would have gone 250 feet,” added Piette. “It was really nice, but he kind of released it a little bit early.”
Twenty-four hours later, Robinson-O’Hagan was back in the circle, competing in the shot put, and he took top honors with a throw of 19.62 meters (64 feet, 4 1/2 inches) on his final attempt to top the runner-up finisher, University of Michigan-bound Cade Moran of Murrieta, Calif., by 18 1/2 inches.
Again, Robinson-O’Hagan was throwing a heavier object – the high school shot put also weighs 12 pounds – and unlike his victory in the shot put at the previous week’s New Balance Nationals in Philadelphia, he didn’t need to dramatically win this event on his final throw.
Robinson-O’Hagan’s first (63-2) and third (63-3 1/2) throws would have still topped Moran, and he also threw 62-2 1/2 on his second attempt and 61-8 1/4 on his fifth.
