NEW YORK – A weekend after capturing three national championships in a span of 24 hours, Woonsocket High senior Tarik Robinson-O’Hagan returned to New York to compete in the USATF National Youth Indoor Championships at Staten Island’s Ocean Breeze Athletic Complex and capture two more throwing titles.
Sporting the colors of the Ocean State Hammerheads throwing club, Robinson-O’Hagan claimed the boys’ ages 17-18 division’s shot put with a throw of 66 feet, 11½ inches and the 25-pound weight throw with a throw of 84 feet, 8¼ inches.
Robinson-O’Hagan, who will continue his throwing career at the University of Mississippi later this year, unleashed his winning throw on the fourth of his six attempts. He topped the 20-meter (65-7½) mark three times and delivered throws of 66-3 on his second and fifth throws to easily outdistance the runner-up finisher, Tiverton resident and Bishop Stang (Mass.) High junior Jacob Cookinham, whose throw was 64-7½.
Robinson-O’Hagan also captured the weight with ease and wrapped up the event in style with his 84-foot-8¼ throw. His second throw of 81-6 was more than enough to top the runner-up finisher, New York’s Michael Pinckney, whose throw was 77-9, and after he drew fouls on his next two throws, he came back with an 82-2 throw.
Placing third was Lincoln High junior Christian Toro, whose distance was 66-4½. Toro threw at least 63 feet on his first five throws before fouling on his sixth, and he was more than seven feet better than the fourth-place finisher.
Also representing the Hammerheads were four freshman throwers on the Woonsocket High girls’ indoor track and field team that swept four of the top five places in the ages’ 15-16 division’s 20-pound weight throw.
Capturing the event was Isabella Piette with a throw of 38-11¾, completing a sweep of the top three spots were Adelaide Caron (37-½) and Angeliea Ortiz (33-3), and taking fifth palce was Faith Paskanik (29-6).
