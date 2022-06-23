WOONSOCKET – In a span of five months, Tarik Robinson-O’Hagan has done the unthinkable.
The University of Mississippi-bound thrower and recent Woonsocket High graduate wrapped up his high school track and field career in grand fashion at last weekend’s New Balance National Championships by walking off the University of Pennsylvania’s Franklin Field with his sixth and seventh national titles of the year.
After kicking off the meet by placing ninth in the Championship Division discus with a throw of 177-6, which was nearly two feet away from the sixth-place thrower and All-American honors in that event, Robinson-O’Hagan came back the following afternoon to rule the 12-pound hammer with a throw of 241 feet, one inch.
Robinson-O’Hagan easily outdistanced recent Barrington High graduate Asher Robbins (228-8) and Michael Pinckney of Spring Gardens, N.Y. (225-10). Rhode Island’s presence was certainly felt in this event, as four of the top five throwers – and seven of the top 12 – hailed from the Ocean State.
In Sunday afternoon’s shot put, Robinson-O’Hagan aired out a throw of 66 feet, 3 1/2 inches on his final attempt to top the runner-up finisher, Max Klein of Newton, Mass., by 8 1/2 inches. Counting his performances last February and March during the indoor season, he has totaled seven national, four state, and three New England championships.
Also competing at the meet was recent North Smithfield High graduate Adam Dubois in the Championship Division javelin. He almost became the Northmen’s first All-American, as he placed seventh with a school-record throw of 193 feet, one inch that was 16 inches away from the sixth-place thrower.
Joining Robinson-O’Hagan on the trip to Philadelphia were Woonsocket freshmen Isabella Piette and Adelaide Caron, who participated in the girls’ Championship Division and Rising Stars hammer and came home with medals in the latter event.
In last Saturday’s Championship Division event, Piette took 12th place with a throw of 134-6 and Caron finished 14th at 131-11, but in the Rising Stars event, Piette came back to place second with a 142-foot PR throw and Caron was sixth at 136-5.
Robinson-O’Hagan will head across the country today for this weekend’s USATF U20 Championships at the University of Oregon’s Hayward Field. He will compete in the shot put and the hammer, and if he places in the top two in those events, he will earn a spot on Team USA and compete in the World Athletics U20 Championships during the first week of August in Cali, Colombia.
