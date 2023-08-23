The 2023 Senior Division, 16-18-year-olds, RBI Baseball League Champions Rock’s on Prospect, Monday night, after beating Downeast Coffee Roasters, 8-1. Front row with trophy is Noah Campanelli. Back row, from left, head coach Cory Morel, Diego Tejada, Tyler Tremblay, Nick Daley, Ethan Torres, Alex Asermely, Dylan Annicelli, George Threats, Oliver Andrews, Jeremy Torres, assistant coach Alex Torres, MVP Aiden Chernawski and Jason Yany. Missing from photo is assistant coach Tom Bilodeau.
The 2023 Senior Division RBI Champion MVP was given to Rock’s on Prospect’s starting pitcher Aiden Chernawski. He pitched 5 2/3 innings, giving up one run on six hits and two walks while striking out 10 in the 8-1 win over Downeast Coffee Roasters. At the plate, he singled, reached on an error, and scored twice.
PAWTUCKET – Thanks to solid pitching and key hits, Rock’s on Prospect dethroned the previous year’s Pawtucket RBI Baseball League’s Senior Division (ages 16-18) champion, Downeast Coffee Roasters, on Monday night at Slater Park by posting an 8-1 victory.
Rock’s head coach Cory Morel, who has been coaching in this league in both the Junior and Senior Divisions for a long time, finally won a championship.
“It feels great,” he said about winning. “It only took seven in a row. This felt good. The team overall came together.”
Rock’s on Prospect, the number one seed at 8-1, never trailed, jumping out to a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first and never looked back. Solidifying the win was starting pitcher Aiden Chernawski, who was also chosen as the championship’s MVP.
“I wanted to give the MVP to the team because everybody contributed,” Morel said. “But I had to give it to one (player), so good job to Aiden, but there was no one person who stood out.”
Chernawski pitched 5 2/3 innings and delivered 104 pitches. He gave up the one run on six hits and two walks while striking out 10.
Downeast Coffee Roasters’ run came in the top of the third as Jacob Lozowski was hit by a pitch. Isaac Garneau, who went 2-for-2, sent a ball perfectly placed to right field for a single, and after a balk put both runners in scoring position, Kevin Lush walked to load the bases.
After a strikeout, Jayden Cunnion was patient at the plate and earned a full-count walk to force in Lozowski, putting the score at 2-1, but Chernawski would get out of the inning and not give up another run.
Downeast Coffee Roasters came in as the second seed with a record of 7-2.
Dylan Annicelli relieved Chernawski with one on and two outs in the sixth. Chernawski had struck out two batters and given up a double to Garneau.
Annicelli struck the next batter out and started the seventh with a walk and two strikeouts before Alex Asermely came in. Asermely gave up a base hit to Kevin Crowe before inducing a fly out to left to end the game.
George Threats got the big hit for Rock’s to get them on the board in the first inning off starting pitcher Crowe. Ethan Torres was hit by a pitch and Chernawski singled through the left side. Asermely, who was the second out of the inning, ran for Torres, and both he and Chernawski scored on Threats’s two-run triple to deep left.
Rock’s added four more runs in the third to make it a 6-1 game. Noah Campanelli scored on Asermely’s RBI double to right-center, and Asermely later scored after getting into a rundown. Torres scored the third run when he tagged up and scored on Threats’s fly out to center, and Chernawski, who reached on a error, scored on Tyler Tremblay’s single down the third-base line.
“Timely hits, great baserunning, I couldn’t ask for anything better,” said Morel. “They had great approaches up there, and their fielding was great.”
Jason Yany scored Rock’s seventh run in the fourth after hitting a double to left and scoring on a double by Annicelli, which knocked Crowe from the game. Declan Lush took over on the mound and finished out the game.
Asermely scored his second run of the game in the fifth to give Rock’s an 8-1 advantage by walking, stealing second and third, and scoring on a groundout to second.
“We’re looking forward to next year,” Morel said. “We only lose two guys, so everybody’s coming back. We’re going to try and run it back next year.”
While Morel is the head coach of Rock’s on Prospect, his assistant coach, Tom Bilodeau, is the head coach of the Junior Division runner-up team, Collette, where Morel is the assistant coach. After losing the first game, Morel was happy to see his older team get the win.
“It was great,” he said of the summer league. “They had a fun time, and now we’re going to have a nice ice cream party.”
