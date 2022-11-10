Lincoln sophomore midfielder Faith Miguel controls the ball as she brings it down the field toward the Rocky Hill goal last Saturday night at Cranston Stadium. The Lions fell short in the D-II finals, 2-1.
Lincoln sophomore midfielder Faith Miguel controls the ball as she brings it down the field toward the Rocky Hill goal last Saturday night at Cranston Stadium. The Lions fell short in the D-II finals, 2-1.
CRANSTON – Despite striking first in last Saturday night’s Division II championship game, the Lincoln High field hockey team could not hold onto the lead and fell to the Rocky Hill School, 2-1, in the Division II finals at Cranston Stadium.
The first half of play was scoreless and Lincoln knew going into the game it was going to tough. The third-seeded Lions split their season series with their top-seeded opponent by posting a 2-1 win and a 5-4 loss.
“Every time we played Rocky Hill, it was a playoff-game atmosphere and always decided by one goal,” Lincoln head coach Lea Miguel said. “They are an excellent team, they pass well, and they handle the ball well, and I’m happy for them.”
Rocky Hill, which ended its season with a 16-2 record, had won the championship in the now-defunct Division III title last season before making the move to the realigned D-II this year.
“Two years in a row, that’s a big accomplishment,” Miguel said of Rocky Hill’s back-to-back titles. “I’m sad for us obviously, because I thought we had great skill and we executed really well our game plan.”
In the third quarter, the Lions broke a scoreless tie on a goal by junior Sophia Cavanaugh. The play started on a penalty corner by Jennifer Hayden, and there was a lot of drama near the cage, but Cavanaugh put the ball in the back of it with 10:28 on the clock.
About 30 seconds later, the Mariners tied the score, as Mackenzie Carney shot the ball past Lincoln goalie Akoda Harrop.
“I knew (Lincoln’s goal) was going to be answered,” Miguel said. “There was no way we were going to get away with any sort of big differential in this game.”
The Lions tried to regain the lead as Kelsey Smith’s shot went wide of the net. The Mariners took over possession, but couldn’t do anything with the ball as the third quarter expired.
“Our goal was to keep the ball out of the middle because they handle the ball up the middle,” Miguel said. “We tried to overplay the middle to keep the ball to the side, and unfortunately, it just didn’t pan out.”
The Mariners started the fourth quarter with the ball and the Lions’ defense instantly went to work. As Rocky Hill earned another penalty corner, they positioned themselves perfectly for the go-ahead goal, as Katie Kerachsky gave Rocky Hill the eventual game-winning goal.
“They knew how we play, but I think we just gave the ball to the middle and they ran with it,” Miguel said.
Smith and Alexia Boudjouk had some chances to tie the score before time ran out, but they were not successful in the end.
“I’m proud of these girls,” said Miguel, whose team entered the finals with a nine-game win streak. “They worked so hard this season. Our (14-3-1) record is our best in a really long time.”
Among the players the Lincoln head coach praised for their outstanding play were Faith Miguel, “not because she is my daughter, but she played the game of her life tonight,” the coach added. “I was so proud of her. I thought Charlotte Labossiere was a superstar in the middle, just stopping (Rocky Hill’s) Franny (McCaughey) and shutting her down, and Taylor Marsh and Jenny Hayden also made some great plays.”
The Lions, who were seeking their second D-II title in three seasons, had posted a 3-0 victory over the sixth-seeded Cranston co-op team in the quarterfinals and a 3-2 win over Chariho in the semis that was decided in overtime on a penalty stroke by Smith.
That victory also saw Faith Miguel tie the score with seven seconds left in regulation off a pass from Cavanaugh.
“It was a great success,” the head coach said about the season. “I thought we made such wonderful progress. They really built some chemistry, had some great passing combinations, and really came together as the season went on. I’m really proud of them.”
