CRANSTON – Despite striking first in last Saturday night’s Division II championship game, the Lincoln High field hockey team could not hold onto the lead and fell to the Rocky Hill School, 2-1, in the Division II finals at Cranston Stadium.

The first half of play was scoreless and Lincoln knew going into the game it was going to tough. The third-seeded Lions split their season series with their top-seeded opponent by posting a 2-1 win and a 5-4 loss.

