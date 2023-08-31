NORTH SMITHFIELD – Twelve years after picking up her diploma at North Smithfield High, Amanda Rodrigues is returning to her alma mater as the new athletic director, and she says she feels great heading into the school year in her new position.
“It’s an adjustment, but it’s nothing I can’t handle,” said Rodrigues, who had spent the past 12 months as the head athletic trainer at nearby Uxbridge High.
A resident of Cumberland, Rodrigues graduated from Springfield College in 2016 with bachelor’s degrees in athletic training and physical education, and she served on the student board for the Eastern Athletic Trainer’s Association (EATA), representing the state of Rhode Island during her time in school.
After graduating from Springfield, Rodrigues worked at a boarding school in Newton, Mass., and she also became the EATA’s Massachusetts young professional representative for the next three years. She also lived in Oregon for a couple of years and worked at the Center Foundation Sports Medicine Program as the athletic trainer for La Pine High School.
Rodrigues, who was a Second-Team All-Division player as a junior on the Northmen’s girls’ soccer team, had also spent a decade working at Camp Phoenix in North Smithfield as a program director. She began working there after she graduated from high school, and the camp director was former North Smithfield athletic director Matt Tek.
The position of athletic director has been a hot topic of conversation in town, as it is not a full-time position, which makes it harder to fill. Residents have expressed that it should be a full-time position.
Tek is a health and physical education teacher at North Smithfield Middle School who served as the Northmen’s athletic director for 17 years, and Rodrigues said Tek has been very helpful in the transition. She also noted that if the job ever does become a full-time one, she would definitely be interested in that opportunity.
“It’s a lot to be at the helm of an athletics program,” said Rodrigues, who is getting married on Saturday to Smithfield native Travis Bean.
She said she’s excited to build on what Tek has established, as North Smithfield continues to add athletic programs and get more students involved.
”It helps a lot that (Tek) continues to give back and is willing to be helpful in that transition,” she said. “It helps the town when you’re in a big transition like this.”
Supt. Michael St. Jean says Rodrigues is an outstanding selection, saying she knows the North Smithfield school community very well. She has great energy to take the school’s athletic programs to the next level, he recently told the School Committee.
(Valley Breeze sports editor Eric Benevides also contributed to this story.)
