Lincoln senior attack Derrick Wood, right, has a hard time getting away from Rogers defender Dylan Lachi during last Saturday’s Division IV championship match at Brown University. Wood scored five goals in the Lions’ 17-13 loss.
Lincoln High sophomore midfielder Jackson Danforth, left, keeps Rogers midfielder Dylan Walker behind him as he races toward the goal. The Lions were making their first trip to a championship game in their program’s history.
PROVIDENCE – Five unanswered goals in the second quarter proved to be the difference in a showdown for the Division IV boys’ lacrosse championship last Saturday afternoon.
But despite trailing by a 9-3 score at halftime and as many as seven goals in the opening minute of the third quarter, the Lions did their best to battle back and pull off a magical victory at Brown University, but they ended up suffering a 17-13 loss.
It was the first time in the program’s 21-year history that the Lions were playing for a title. “and it was great,” Lincoln head coach Mark Barrett said. “It was a tough game. It was a good feeling (to be) here, but we didn’t get the outcome we wanted.”
The Lions, who had posted an 11-10 overtime victory over North Smithfield to reach the finals, finish their season with a 13-3 record, and it’s only the second time in the team’s history that Lincoln has won as many as 13 games.
The title was the first for Rogers, not counting the D-III title that the Vikings won as a co-op squad with Tiverton. They wrapped up their season with a 15-1 mark, and their loss was a 9-2 defeat to the Lions on May 16 at Ferguson Field.
The Lions entered this game with a nine-game win streak that came after they suffered a 9-8 defeat to Rogers on April 20 in Newport. They received five goals from senior attack Derrick Wood and three goals from senior Nathan Turcotte. Rogers midfielder Jack Mathews also scored five goals.
The first quarter went back and forth, with three ties and four lead changes, but things fell apart for the Lions in the second quarter, as they couldn’t score and the Vikings produced three quick goals about a minute or so apart from each other.
Lincoln’s goalie, junior Landen Priesing, and the rest of the defense could find a way to stop the Vikings in that pivotal second quarter, as five different players netted goals to give the Vikings their six-goal halftime lead.
“We changed it up a little bit and did a couple of different sets on defense,” Barrett said.
Adding insult to injury, the Vikings, who dressed just 14 players, scored in the first minute of the third quarter for their 10-3 advantage. After that goal, Lincoln’s seniors put the team on their back and went to work on a comeback.
After three quarters of play, the Lions cut their deficit to 13-9, as Wood scored three goals and senior midfielders Chase Hall and Christian Protano and Turcotte added the other goals.
Unfortunately for the Lions, the Vikings extended their lead to 16-10 in the fourth. The Lions scored three of the final four goals in the final minutes, but after they scored their 13th goal with 53.1 seconds to play, Rogers burned out the clock to seal the championship.
“It was back and forth and pretty close,” added Barrett, who received multiple goals from Protano and another one from sophomore midfielder Jackson Danforth. The guys just played their hearts out. I give them all the credit in the world for being here and working as hard as they did.”
In the Lions’ semifinal-round victory over the Northmen, Turcotte scored four goals, Hall had four assists. and Wood and Protano each added three, and it was Protano’s goal 84 seconds into overtime that sent the Lions to the finals.
