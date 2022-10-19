Davies sophomore linebacker Davian Lopes, #53, and junior linebacker Aiden Cote, #13, take down North Providence sophomore tailback Mike Allard in the backfield for a three-yard loss during the opening quarter of last Saturday’s Division IV game at the Cougars’ Serio Field. The Patriots improved to 4-1 by posting a 16-6 victory.
Davies junior tailback Danny Rose did it all in last Saturday's 16-6 victory over North Providence, as he delivered a 73-yard touchdown run midway through the second quarter and returned an interception 74 yards for another TD with 5:29 left in the third.
Davies sophomore linebacker Davian Lopes, #53, and junior linebacker Aiden Cote, #13, take down North Providence sophomore tailback Mike Allard in the backfield for a three-yard loss during the opening quarter of last Saturday’s Division IV game at the Cougars’ Serio Field. The Patriots improved to 4-1 by posting a 16-6 victory.
Davies junior tailback Danny Rose did it all in last Saturday's 16-6 victory over North Providence, as he delivered a 73-yard touchdown run midway through the second quarter and returned an interception 74 yards for another TD with 5:29 left in the third.
NORTH PROVIDENCE – On an afternoon when the Davies Tech football team needed a spark, junior Danny Rose provided two of them.
The versatile standout broke free for a 73-yard touchdown run midway through the second quarter and returned an interception 74 yards for another TD with 5:29 left in the third quarter last Saturday to help lead the Patriots to a 16-6 win over North Providence High and keep them in the hunt for the regular-season title.
The fourth-year Patriots, who served as the home team in this showdown on the Cougars’ Serio Field, improved to 4-1 with the victory to stay a half-game behind the Central Falls/Blackstone Valley Prep co-op team (5-1) and a full game behind Smithfield (5-0) in the standings.
It was a nice way for Davies to bounce back from its 28-8 loss the previous week to the C.F./BVP squad, but the Patriots were far from perfect last weekend.
Amazingly, both teams produced the same number of yards (177) and turned the ball over twice, but while the Patriots struggled with penalties in the first quarter and ended up with seven for 60 yards, the Cougars got flagged 11 times for 70 yards, and 10 of their penalties came when they had the ball.
“We were sloppy at times,” said Davies head coach Henry Cabral. “We can take so many steps forward and then sometimes we can take a few steps back. We have to fix some things over the next couple of weeks. We’re going to be a playoff team, and when you get to the playoffs, you can’t play like that.”
Rose as clearly the player of the afternoon. In addition to his two long touchdowns, he ended the day with 85 yards on the ground and 53 more through the air on senior quarterback Antonio Cabral’s four completions.
“Danny did very well,” said Cabral. “He came to play today. (Senior) Kanz (Giwa) and Antonio did a great job, and (senior) Latrell Baptista at cornerback also had a great game today.”
Another interesting tidbit from this game: NP, which fell to 1-4, brought the ball inside the Patriots’ 33-yard line on six occasions, while Davies cracked NP’s 33 only twice, both times in the first half and the second resulting in Rose’s TD run down the middle of the field with 6:42 left in the first half.
Down 8-0 after Giwa ran in the two-point conversion, the Cougars nearly answered back with a drive that saw them march from their 40 to the Patriots’ 17 on nine plays. But an illegal procedure penalty and intentional grounding penalty pushed NP outside the 30, and the drive ended when NP junior quarterback Ben Borkman got sacked for a six-yard loss.
With 33 seconds left in the half, the hosts got the ball back on a botched punt by Davies on the Patriots’ 18. But an illegal procedure penalty pushed the Cougars back five yards, and that came back to bite them, because when senior kicker Wahabu Kamara tried to kick a 42-yard field goal on the half’s final play, his kick fell short of the crossbar by five yards.
The Cougars finally got on the board on an 8-yard touchdown run by Kamara 2:55 into the fourth quarter. Kamara, who two plays earlier, picked up 20 yards on a carry, ended the game with 79 yards on 10 carries, while sophomore tailback Mike Allard added 68 yards on 18 handoffs.
The only other time the Patriots got inside NP’s 30 came midway through the first half, as they marched from their 13 to the Cougars’ 27 on 11 plays, but turned the ball over on downs. Cabral hit Rose with a 27-yard pass on the final play of the first quarter to put the ball on the Cougars’ 35.
The Patriots return to action on Friday at 7 p.m. with a game against Tiverton, which is in the hunt for the fourth and final playoff berth. The following Saturday at noon, they will visit winless Hope, and they will wrap up their regular season on Friday, Nov. 4, with a showdown at Smithfield that could determine who lands the top seed in the postseason.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.