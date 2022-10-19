NORTH PROVIDENCE – On an afternoon when the Davies Tech football team needed a spark, junior Danny Rose provided two of them.

The versatile standout broke free for a 73-yard touchdown run midway through the second quarter and returned an interception 74 yards for another TD with 5:29 left in the third quarter last Saturday to help lead the Patriots to a 16-6 win over North Providence High and keep them in the hunt for the regular-season title.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.