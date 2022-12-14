PROVIDENCE – Victoria D’Errico finally “came home” last Friday night when the North Providence amateur boxer fought on the undercard of Barstool Sports’ Rough ‘N’ Rowdy 19 at the Amica Mutual Pavilion. But the matchmakers who put the card together seemed to be determined to not make D’Errico’s first bout in her home state in three years a cakewalk.

D’Errico battled a tough opponent in Heather “One Shot” McDonald, who hails from Cumberland, Md., was undefeated at 3-0, and is a two-time women’s bantamweight champion at West Virginia’s Toughman Contest who won her 2021 title with a first-round knockout.

