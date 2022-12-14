Above, North Providence’s Vicky D’Errico, left, is ecstatic as she is announced as the winner of her three-round boxing match against Maryland’s Heather McDonald, right, at last Friday night’s Barstool Sports’ Rough ‘N’ Rowdy 19 at the Amica Mutual Pavilion. Right, D’Errico poses for a picture with her coaches, Victor Fagnant, left, Chuck Sullivan, second from left, and Joe Reverdes after winning her fight and raising her amateur record to 4-2.
North Providence boxer Victoria D'Errico, second from right, poses for a picture with her coaches, Victor Fagnant, left, Chuck Sullivan, second from left, and Joe Reverdes after winning her fight at last Friday night's Rough 'N' Rowdy 19 at the Amica Mutual Pavilion.
PROVIDENCE – Victoria D’Errico finally “came home” last Friday night when the North Providence amateur boxer fought on the undercard of Barstool Sports’ Rough ‘N’ Rowdy 19 at the Amica Mutual Pavilion. But the matchmakers who put the card together seemed to be determined to not make D’Errico’s first bout in her home state in three years a cakewalk.
D’Errico battled a tough opponent in Heather “One Shot” McDonald, who hails from Cumberland, Md., was undefeated at 3-0, and is a two-time women’s bantamweight champion at West Virginia’s Toughman Contest who won her 2021 title with a first-round knockout.
McDonald had a slight size advantage over D’Errico, but D’Errico had the fuel, the fire, a great game plan, and nearly 7,000 fans in her corner, as she was able to come away with a hard-fought split-decision victory that raised her amateur record to 4-2.
For the first time in three years, Providence hosted a Rough ‘N’ Rowdy show. And while the venue changed from the Convention Center to the spacious AMC, the event – which according to its website, offers the “world’s wildest fighters with no defense, throwing haymakers” – was still wild, outrageous, and very entertaining.
D’Errico fought on that show, which was called the “Feast in the Northeast,” but also known as Rough ‘N’ Rowdy 10. She took on Leanna Cruz of Allendale, Pa. in the main event for the New England women’s championship, and the 2018 graduate of North Providence High captured that title with a split decision victory.
Last Friday, D’Errico fought McDonald in the middle of a 15-fight undercard, and while their fight wasn’t for a title, it should have been, especially with both fighters’ championship backgrounds – D’Errico was the Southern New England Golden Gloves’ Sub-Novice Division’s 132-pound champion in 2020 and last year’s Novice Division’s 125-pound champ – and the way they handled themselves in the ring.
However, since each of the three rounds were one minute each and not two, “you’re not as technical as you could be, and there’s not a lot of movement, because you have to throw (punches),” D’Errico said.
And while both fighters came out swinging, “I felt like my punches were the most crisp,” added D’Errico. “I tried to use my straight punches and my feet to beat her, because I had seen one of her Toughman clips and noticed how smothering she could be. She was a little bit bigger than me for sure, so my game plan was to slow her pace down so she didn’t maul me, and I felt like I did exactly that.”
Unlike her 2019 fight with Cruz, which saw both fighters nearly come to blows in a heated weigh-in with a lot of trash talking, McDonald “was very respectful to me at the weigh-in,” D’Errico added. But after the fight, D’Errico’s parents, who attended the fight, told her how McDonald’s team truly felt about her.
“My parents were sitting next to her and her team before the fight,” D’Errico recalled. “And her team was like, ‘Yeah, we watched her fight three years ago. She has no power, don’t even worry about her. She weighed in smaller than you, and she’s so skinny,’ But when we got in the ring, I quickly threw a 1-2 and her face was hurt. Everything changed. She wasn’t expecting that, and she was like, ‘Whoa.’”
Speaking of ‘whoa’, that’s how D’Errico felt the second she stepped onto the floor of the state’s biggest indoor venue with her coaches (Victor Fagnant, Chuck Sullivan, and Joe Reverdes) and marched to the ring to one of the night’s loudest ovations. But that moment was quickly over, especially since she knew she had to go to work against a tough foe.
“Over the past couple of years, I’ve done a good job at not letting the crowd get to me,” she added. “I think both of my losses came from nerves – I just froze. But now I’m able to focus and breathe and not worry about the crowd. I don’t listen to them; it’s just me and that one person, and I think that has been the most helpful thing in growing in this sport.”
Yes, D’Errico took a business-like approach to her fight, “but you’re also here to entertain,” she noted. “In between rounds, I was throwing my hands up and getting the crowd going. I was just eating up the moment. It was definitely a cool feeling. I liked it a lot, and I think that helped me not be nervous.”
With 2022 now in her rearview mirror, D’Errico, who graduated from Providence College this past spring with a bachelor’s degree in business and trains and works at Team Rockstar Sports in Warwick, has her sights set on an eventful 2023.
She’s unsure if she will be back late next month fighting for a third Southern New England Golden Gloves title in Fall River, Mass., and while she wants to train in mixed martial arts and see how she’d fare in that sport, she could see her name in bright lights again on an upcoming Rough ‘N’ Rowdy show.
“They invited us back,” D’Errico said. “I called out one of the girls who does a podcast for them. She fought for them before and she’s the same weight class as me, and I think that (fight) would be really fun and good exposure. And they want me to fight one of their Rough ‘N’ Rowdy champions. I’m always ready (to fight) because I train so much, so we’ll see what happens.”
