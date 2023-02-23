Smithfield High senior Elijah Saddlemire, left, has a comfortable lead over the rest of the field during last Saturday’s 1,000-meter race at the state championship meet. Thanks to a strong kick in the final lap, St. Raphael Academy senior Devan Kipyego captured the event – his fourth of the meet – in a time of 2:33.17 that nipped Saddlemire by 0.68 of a second.
PROVIDENCE – Elijah Saddlemire knew exactly what he needed to do in order to win the boys’ state title in the 1,000 meters at Saturday’s RIIL Indoor Track & Field Championships.
Competing in a field that contained arguably the best runner in the state, St. Raphael Academy senior and three-time Gatorade R.I. Runner of the Year Devan Kipyego, and knowing that Kipyego had already ran in (and won) the 600, 1,500, and 3,000 and was dealing with a bit of fatigue, the Smithfield High senior wanted to instantly put some pressure on Kipyego in his bid to claim his fourth championship of the day.
Once the gun went off, so did Saddlemire, and while he led the race for four of the five laps, Kipyego dug deep in the final 200 meters and used an amazing kick to capture the event in a time of 2:33.17 that nipped Saddlemire by 0.68 of a second.
No one had ever swept the middle distance and distance events at the RIIL meet until Kipyego made history with his electric performance. And the Iowa State University-bound superstar did so by outlasting four stacked fields, capturing three of the races by less than a second, and winning the other race, the 1,500, by 1.41 seconds.
“That’s the best performance I’ve ever seen, and I’ve obviously been around for a while,” SRA head coach Chris Magill said about Kipyego’s incredible day. “(Kipyego) knows how to race. He knows how to stick to his pace, and obviously, having a lethal kick on the last lap helps.”
Saddlemire, whose school-record time of 2:35.95 gave him the top seed in the event, comfortably led after three laps, but Kipyego narrowed the gap between him and Saddlemire to 20 meters heading into the final lap.
Kipyego continued to zero in on Saddlemire as they passed the grandstand and the roars of the fans who packed the Providence Career & Technical Academy field house, and with under 100 yards to go, Kipyego took the lead and held off a strong charge from Saddlemire before breaking the tape with his historic victory.
“I was trying to get far enough ahead, where even if he had a kick at the end, he wouldn’t get me,” said Saddlemire, who will continue his running career at URI this fall. “I did everything I could. I ran very even splits, and my first and last laps were about the same pace. I ran a 2:03 (after four laps) and finished with a 2:33, so I can’t be any happier about my performance.”
“My coach and I knew that (Saddlemire) was going to go out hard,” added Kipyego, whose 40 points from his four victories incredibly outscored 22 of the 26 schools in the team standings “He’s a good racer, so I wanted to make my last lap count and try to catch him.”
Saddlemire couldn’t hear anything in that last lap because “the crowd was so loud. Everybody knew than Devan had won his first three races and he’s the guy to beat,” he added. “It was loud in here. I didn’t hear him coming, and even if I heard him coming, it would have been hard to hold him off.”
Saddlemire, who owns the boys’ team’s school records in the indoor 400, 600, 800, 1,000, and 1,500, was the only member of the Sentinels’ track and field program to place in the top five of their events, but not the only Smithfield native to do so.
Two members on the La Salle Academy boys’ team, Sacred Heart University-bound senior David Parenteau and sophomore Grady McGinnis, were among the first runners to step atop the awards podium, as they were on the Rams’ meet-opening 4x800 relay team that won its event in a time of 8:15.92.
McGinnis also took fifth place in the 1,000 in a time of 8:15.92 that was a second behind the third-place finisher.
The top local runner in the girls’ meet was Glocester resident and Mount Saint Charles Academy junior Emmy Belvin, who took second place in the 1,000 in a time of 3:02.84 and fourth in the 1,500 in 4:45.89.
Smithfield’s Kylie Eaton, who is a senior at Moses Brown, helped the Quakers’ 4x400 relay team win its race in a meet-record time of 3:59.84 and took third place in the 600 in 1:41.17. And in the 1,000, Scituate’s Mia Bettez, who is a junior at La Salle, finished fourth in 3:09.88, 0.57 of a second behind her in fifth place was Ponaganset senior Amelia Jackson.
Also receiving medals for their top-eight finishes were Smithfield freshmen Brooke Tsonos and Phoebe Morgan, who were in a four-way tie for sixth place in the girls’ high jump with their 4-foot-8 leaps, and senior Jeremy Knobel, who placed eighth in the boys’ 55-meter hurdles in 8.57 seconds.
Absent from the meet was Smithfield senior Lauren Boyd, who won the state indoor and outdoor title in the long jump last year and was looking to defend her indoor championship and vie for top honors in the 55-meter dash. According to Smithfield coach Jeff Kurbec, Boyd was unable to compete because she was home with a fever.
Next up for the top finishers from the state meet is the 35th annual New England Championships on Saturday, March 4, at 10:30 a.m. at the Reggie Lewis Center in Roxbury, Mass. Saddlemire will also be among the state’s top representatives at the New Balance Nationals the following weekend at “The Track,” New Balance’s new facility near its Boston headquarters.
