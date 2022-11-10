GLOCESTER – For the first time in more than a quarter century, the Smithfield High boys’ cross country team posted its third straight top-10 finish at the state championship meet, but like the 2020 squad, the Sentinels fell one place short of earning one of the state’s six spots in this weekend’s New England Championships.

Battling some illnesses in the days leading up to the RIIL event, as well as unusual November temperatures in the low 70s, the Sentinels settled for seventh place out of 18 teams with 235 points, 48 more than the team that placed sixth and grabbed R.I.’s final regional berth, Barrington.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.