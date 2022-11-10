Left, Smithfield High senior Elijah Saddlemire, #221, tries to get to the front of the pack during the start of last Saturday afternoon’s state championship race at Ponaganset High’s 3.1-mile course. Saddlemire earned Second-Team All-State honors by placing 13th out of 138 runners in a time of 16:37.2. Right, Ponaganset junior Jeremy Roe, shown running through the woods on his way to the first-mile mark, landed Third-Team All-State honors by placing 20th in a time of 16:49.
GLOCESTER – For the first time in more than a quarter century, the Smithfield High boys’ cross country team posted its third straight top-10 finish at the state championship meet, but like the 2020 squad, the Sentinels fell one place short of earning one of the state’s six spots in this weekend’s New England Championships.
Battling some illnesses in the days leading up to the RIIL event, as well as unusual November temperatures in the low 70s, the Sentinels settled for seventh place out of 18 teams with 235 points, 48 more than the team that placed sixth and grabbed R.I.’s final regional berth, Barrington.
It was tough to complain about last weekend’s gorgeous weather, unless you were running in the boys’ and girls’ races last Saturday afternoon at Ponaganset High’s 3.1-mile course. Only 22 runners, 16 in the boys’ race, managed to clock personal-best times, and there were 13 DNFs among the 267 runners who finished both races.
“I think that was the number one factor that Smithfield and every other team had trouble with today,” said Smithfield boys’ head coach Joe Bennett.
After watching his team place fourth at last year’s state meet, Smithfield’s best finish since 1985, Bennett was hoping his team could crack the top six again in a competitive field, but some of his top runners “were not 100 percent” and saw their times drop off from the previous weekend’s Class C meet.
The Sentinels were led by Elijah Saddlemire, who earned Second-Team All-State honors by placing 13th out of 138 runners in a time of 16:37.2. But at the Class C meet, he took third place with a time that was 38.1 seconds faster and made him the first Sentinels runner to ever crack the 16-minute mark at Ponaganset.
“I’m proud of him for making All-State,” added Bennett. “I know his goal was a lot more than 13th place, but as long as he’s healthy next week – and you heard it here first – he’s going to rebound and make All-New England. He’s good enough to do it.”
Smithfield junior Jason Padula, who earned Third-Team All-State honors by placing 16th at last year’s meet, ended up finishing 29th in a time of 16:58.4 that was 26 seconds slower than his Class C clocking.
Only two more runners cracked the top 65 for the Sentinels. Sophomore Mike Goodson took 58th place in a time of 17:56.4, and senior Cam Maione placed 64th in 18:06.3, and they were also well off their times from the Class C meet.
“We knew we were in a battle for that sixth spot (in the standings),” said Bennett. “We had the same training schedule that we were on last year. We tried to keep things the same, but you can’t control the weather and you can’t control health.”
Taking eighth place with 248 points was Ponaganset, which cracked the top eight for the first time since 2017 and saw its talented juniors lead the way. Jeremy Roe claimed Third-Team All-State honors by finishing 20th in 16:49.0; Owen Klein took 40th place in 17:24.3, and Nicholas Olszweski placed 46th in a personal-best time of 17:33.8.
Just missing out on Third-Team All-State honors was Smithfield resident and La Salle Academy sophomore Grady McGinnis, who took 23rd place with a personal-best time of 16:50.16 that was 0.21 of a second away from 21st place and the final spot among the Third-Team selections.
In the girls’ race, Scituate’s Mia Bettez, who is a junior at La Salle Academy, landed Second-Team All-State honors by taking eighth place out of 129 runners with a personal-best time of 19:28.2. She was 1.85 seconds away from receiving First-Team recognition, and last season, she earned Third-Team All-State honors by finishing 16th.
Glocester resident and Mount Saint Charles Academy junior Emmy Belvin also became a two-time All-State runner, as she earned Third-Team honors by taking 20th place in a time of 20:43.
Belvin, who placed 14th in last year’s RIIL meet to earn Second-Team All-State honors, will join Bettez, Saddlemire, Roe, and McGinnis in returning to the Chieftains’ course on Saturday for the 7th annual New England championship meet. The boys’ race is at 11:30 a.m., and the girls’ race in 45 minutes later.
