PAWTUCKET – Using a balanced attack, the St. Raphael Academy football team remained undefeated in Division II play and notched its second straight shutout by posting a 21-0 win over rival Tolman High last Friday night at Max Read Field.
The Saints, who raised their overall record to 5-0 and Division II-A mark to 4-0, had outscored their first four opponents of the season by a 140-21 margin, but they were tested for four quarters by the neighboring Tigers, who fell to 1-4 in the division.
“You can throw records out the window with the rivalry piece (between SRA and Tolman),” SRA head coach Mike Sassi said. “I thought (Tolman) had a really good game plan against us, and their two defensive ends played really well. They were definitely a problem to block, but we stepped up and made plays when we had to.”
“It’s St. Ray’s and Tolman, so you know it’s going to be competitive,” added Tolman head coach Jason DeLawrence, whose team suffered its fourth straight loss. “(SRA) played their heart out – they’re a great team – but we showed we can play with anybody in our division. No one has blown us out this year, but we just got to get over the hump.”
One player who stepped up for the Saints in last Friday’s victory was senior quarterback Andre DePina-Gray. Not only did he lead the Saints on the ground by running for 80 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries, but he also excelled in the secondary and intercepted three passes from Tolman’s new quarterback, senior Aaron Carrion.
“I’m confounded how more schools haven’t stepped up at the college level and realize what kind of player he is,” Sassi said about Depina-Gray. “He knows he’s not a quarterback at the next level – he’s an athlete at the next level – and he’d be a heck of a defensive back or receiver.”
Previously playing tight end, Carrion was inserted into the quarterback role for last Friday’s matchup, and DeLawrence said the coaches worked with him all week. A baseball player during the spring season, he was put in for his arm, despite never having played the position before, and he completed seven of his passes.
“He did a good job for his first time (at quarterback),” DeLawrence said. “And we had our chances to score. Like (last week’s 24-6 loss) against Westerly, we didn’t really have too many chances, but this week we had them, and people were open.”
The Saints, meanwhile, scored their first two touchdowns in the second quarter and their final one to start the third. A 10-play drive on the game’s opening series saw them turn the ball on downs in the Tigers’ end of the field, but SRA scored on its next possession and capped a 12-play, 70-yard drive with a 12-yard touchdown run by senior tailback Henrique Ross, who carried the ball 11 times for 67 yards. Jonah Costa kicked the extra point, and the Saints went up 7-0 with 9:54 to go in the second quarter.
“We had a good drive, but we got a little bogged down at the end,” Sassi said of the Saints’ initial drive. “I thought we drove the ball really well in the first half and the beginning of the third quarter, but we were stagnating a little bit in the fourth running the ball.”
Late in the second quarter, the Tigers tried to answer the Saints’ touchdown with a TD of their own, but DePina-Gray picked off a pass from Carrion at the Saints’ 29-yard line. Five plays later, Depina-Gray broke free for a 44-yard touchdown run as time ran out on the clock, and Costa’s extra-point kick allowed the Saints to take a 14-0 lead into the half.
The Tigers had the ball to open the third quarter, but they didn’t have it for long. After SRA junior linebacker Chris Molina sacked Carrion for a seven-yard loss, Carrion’s next pass was intercepted by Depina-Gray, and the Saints took over at their 45. Seven plays later, senior fullback Napoleon DeBarros scored the Saints’ final touchdown on a four-yard run.
The Saints, who ended the game with 308 yards of offense, also saw DePina-Gray complete five of his eight passes for 49 yards, junior Ethan McCann-Carter catch three passes for 34 yards, and his classmate, Moses Meus, run for 71 yards on 11 carries.
Sassi said that his team will now go back to the drawing board and watch film to prepare for Friday’s 6 p.m. showdown at Pariseau Field against Mount Pleasant. The Huskies, who are 4-1 in Division II-B play and tied for first place with defending D-II champion Barrington, blasted Lincoln last Friday night, 52-14, and Sassi highlighted Mount Pleasant’s quarterback, Duce Addison, saying he will be tough to defend. Addison threw five TD passes in the win over the Lions.
The Tigers, meanwhile, will host Rogers on Friday at 7 p.m. at Max Read Field. The Vikings are 2-3, and like the Tigers, are battling for a playoff berth. Rogers snapped a three-game losing streak last Friday in Newport by topping Moses Brown, 14-13.
“We’re not out of the playoff run yet,” DeLawrence said. “And we’re going to keep moving on to what we need to do. We have to win our next two games if we want to get into the playoffs.”
