PAWTUCKET – A Division II crossover showdown that contained a lot of penalties saw the St. Raphael Academy football team keep its composure and come away with a hard-fought 21-14 victory over Mount Pleasant High last Friday night at Pariseau Field.
The win kept the Saints undefeated in six games and boosted their Division II-B mark to 5-0, but it wasn’t a pretty one. Twenty-five penalties were called in this game – 14 on the Saints – and four came during a fourth-quarter drive by the Kilties that resulted in a touchdown.
“I’m really proud of my kids and our defense, the adversity that we dealt with today, and the way we kept fighting,” SRA head coach Mike Sassi said. “I told them sometimes things don’t go your way in life and you have to fight to overcome it.”
Senior quarterback Andre DePina-Gray had a game to remember, as he tormented the Kilties, who lead the Division II-A standings with a 4-2 mark, with his legs, not his arm. DePina-Gray only completed two of three passes for 15 yards, but on the ground, he ran for 181 yards and two first-quarter touchdowns on only 14 carries.
On the game’s opening possession, DePina-Gray capped a long drive by diving into the end zone from the one-yard line, and senior tailback Henrique Ross tacked on the two-point conversion run to give SRA an 8-0 lead.
After a nine-play drive by the Kilties saw them turn the ball over on downs at SRA’s eight-yard line, the Saints got back on the board on an 80-yard TD run by DePina-Gray, who weaved in and out down the field, broke tackles, and took off to the end zone. Jonah Costa kicked the extra point, and with 4:36 still to play in the first quarter, the Saints held a 15-0 lead.
The Kilties, meanwhile, took the ball into the second quarter and scored not even a minute into it, as quarterback Duce Addison threw a 28-yard touchdown pass to Israel Hiraldo that finally put them on the board. Mount Pleasant then went for two, but was unsuccessful.
But the Saints responded with another touchdown, this one coming from senior fullback Napoleon DeBarros, who broke free on a counter play for a 34-yard TD run with 4:25 left in the first half. The two-point conversion attempt was no good, but the Saints had their two-touchdown lead.
The Kilties eventually made it a one-possession game with 7:17 to go in the game by capping a long 15-play drive with a one-yard touchdown run by Kevin Franjul. Hiraldo then added the two-point conversion to make it a 21-14 contest, but the Kilties were never heard from again.
“You’re going to learn more from a game like this than when you beat someone 41-0,” Sassi said. “Playing a full 48 minutes, I feel like we played.”
While DePina-Gray and DeBarros (who had seven carries for 64 yards) led the Saints offensively, several players turned in strong performances defensively, including freshman defensive lineman Ian Bing, who had two sacks of Addison.
“He does freshman things sometimes and has to learn with experience,” said Sassi, who noted that Bing’s grandfather played for the Saints. “He definitely has a motor.”
Junior defensive back Scott Palardy also had an interception right before halftime; junior linebacker Moses Meus ended the game with 11 tackles, and junior linebacker Connor Curran recovered a fumble by the Kilties.
The next test for the Saints will come on Saturday at 2 p.m., as they will face Classical at the Purple’s Morro Athletic Complex. The Purple are right behind the Saints in the standings with a 5-1 record and have won four straight games, including last Saturday’s game at home against Coventry, 50-12.
The Division II quarterfinals are expected to begin next week. The Super Bowl is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 20, at 7 p.m. at Cranston Stadium.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.