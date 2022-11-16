CRANSTON – St. Raphael Academy brought the school’s band, its cheerleaders, and slightly more fans to Cranston Stadium for Sunday night’s Division III boys’ soccer championship game against North Providence High, but the Cougars brought some of their best soccer of the season to the opening half of their showdown.

But despite the Cougars’ finest efforts against the D-III’s top scoring team, both teams went into halftime scoreless, and when both sides struggled to pepper the net with shots in the second half, the prospects of overtime began to creep into the contest.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.