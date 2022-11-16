CRANSTON – St. Raphael Academy brought the school’s band, its cheerleaders, and slightly more fans to Cranston Stadium for Sunday night’s Division III boys’ soccer championship game against North Providence High, but the Cougars brought some of their best soccer of the season to the opening half of their showdown.
But despite the Cougars’ finest efforts against the D-III’s top scoring team, both teams went into halftime scoreless, and when both sides struggled to pepper the net with shots in the second half, the prospects of overtime began to creep into the contest.
But SRA junior midfielder Travis Chartier rose to the occasion and delivered one of the biggest goals in his team’s 20-year history. He took a pass from sophomore midfielder Brent Karpowich and unleashed a 25-yard line drive into the top left corner of the net with 15:20 to play in the game to lift the Saints to a 1-0 victory and their program’s second D-III title in four years.
The Saints, who went winless as a D-I team during the COVID-shortened 2020 season and won just four games in the D-II ranks last year, conclude their fabulous season with a 15-2-1 mark that includes their 10-game win streak midway through the season and their third regular-season title since 2018.
“It’s just a reflection of what we’ve been trying to do all season,” said first-year SRA head coach Jose Escamilla. “We had an idea that we could go as far as we could, so I think it’s well deserved.”
Also well deserved was the Cougars’ appearance in the finals, their first in 17 years. North Providence, which was seeking its first title since capturing the then-tabbed Small Division championship in 2003, had lost twice to SRA during the regular season by scores of 1-0 and 3-1.
In that two-goal decision on Oct. 20 at the McKinnon-Alves Complex, North Providence, which ends its outstanding season with a 13-4-2 mark, played without a few of its key starters, who were sidelined with injuries. But the Cougars soon returned their full lineup, and that helped them roll off five straight victories and earn a rematch with the Saints for all the marbles.
“The boys worked so hard the whole year and deserved to win, but we came up a goal short,” said first-year NP head coach Edgar Rodriguez. “I’m very proud of this team. I’m sad for the seniors because this is their last game, but we left everything on the field and played hard until the last second.”
Both teams were among the D-III’s highest scoring during the regular season, with the Saints netting 63 goals in 16 games and the Cougars right behind them with 54. But Sunday’s showdown was a defensive battle, with both teams only able to produce a season-low five shots on net.
The first half belonged to the Cougars, who had a slight wind to their advantage, won almost every 50/50 ball, and not only took four of their five shots during those 40 minutes, but also didn’t allow the Saints to record any shots on NP’s senior goalkeeper, Alex Carvalho. SRA senior goalkeeper Justyn Martinez kept the game scoreless midway through the half with a diving stop to his left.
At halftime, “I just tried to get the jitters out (of my players),” added Escamilla. “It’s a state final, and the majority of our boys are sophomores and juniors who never played in a final. I just wanted to kind of let them know, ‘Hey, it’s just another game,’ because I could tell that the pressure was on them.”
SRA finally took its first shot 5 1/2 minutes into the second half, but in the 53rd minute, the Cougars had their best chance of the contest to find the back of the net. Senior Sebastian Velez, who worked a nice give-and-go with his classmate, Jason Reed, tried to head in a nice cross pass from Reed in front of the Saints’ net, but saw his header sail to the left of the net.
Chartier, who was named the game’s Most Valuable Player, then struck for his goal, “and when I got the opportunity, I just took it,” he said. “We attack well, and all season, I’ve been taking chances like that.”
Unfortunately for the Cougars, they couldn’t put a shot on net in the remaining minutes, as the Saints ended up with their sixth shutout of the year. The Cougars also found themselves down a player on the field for the final six minutes after one of them received back-to-back yellow cards.
“We had a hard time scoring,” said Rodriguez. “We practiced yesterday and we practiced on Thursday, and we were prepared for this game. Trust me, we’ve been working on our offense, but you have to give credit to St. Raphael. They’re a good team and we struggled with them, but hopefully next year, we’ll get them.”
The top-seeded Saints earned a bye into the semis and punched their ticket to the finals by netting a 2-1 victory over 4th-seeded Ponaganset last Tuesday, Nov. 8, on Cranston West High’s campus. The 2nd-seeded Cougars, meanwhile, notched a 2-1 win on their home field over 7th-seeded Exeter/West Greenwich in the quarterfinals on Nov. 3, and after watching SRA defeat the Chieftains, NP held off 3rd-seeded Mount Saint Charles in a game that was scoreless until it was decided on penalty kicks, 3-1.
“We’ve been practicing PKs a lot,” said Rodriguez, who received goals from Santos, Upegui, and Velez, “and Alex obviously came up huge for us with three stops.”
Among the players who were named to the All-Tournament team were NP senior Nicolas Upegui, freshman Logan Santos, and Carvalho, and SRA sophomore Reginald Browne, Chartier, Martinez, and Karpowich.
