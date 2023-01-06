PAWTUCKET – Moses Meus's teachers at St. Raphael Academy will have to forgive him if his mind was elsewhere during class on Friday because that day was a truly eventful one for the senior.
That morning, Meus, who seven weeks ago, helped lead the Saints' football team to the Division II championship, was selected as the Gatorade R.I. Player of the Year, the highest honor in the state for a high school football player.
And at 2:30 p.m., before his family members, friends, coaches, and faculty members in the gymnasium of the school's Alumni Hall, the talented linebacker garnered state-wide attention by announcing where he would spend the next four years of his academic and gridiron career.
After throwing everyone in attendance a sharp curveball by holding up a Letter of Acceptance to Army West Point, Meus took off his SRA sweatshirt to reveal a long-sleeved University of Rhode Island shirt.
Meus is the second high school player from northern Rhode Island to sign a National Letter of Intent with the Rams, joining Cumberland High's All-State defensive end, Patrick Conserve, who inked his NLI on Dec. 21.
Meus will also join a program that had 24 players from this state on its roster this season, including two Pawtucket players, former Shea High standout and sophomore running back Jaylen Smith, and his former SRA teammate, freshman defensive back Andre DePina-Gray.
"I took an official visit (to URI) and it just felt like a home away from my actual home," Meus said. "And definitely seeing that Patrick was going there, and Andre and a lot of other familiar faces there, helped with my decision."
The top three schools on Meus's radar were URI, Army, and Wake Forest University, and while "it was definitely a hard decision, I decided to go where my heart was taking me," Meus added. "God has plans for me and God has a lot in store for me, and I know I'm going to do well there."
Described by head coach Mike Sassi "as the most complete player' in his 25 years leading the Saints' program, the three-time First-Team All-Stater concluded his superb season with 103 tackles, three forced fumbles, two interceptions, and a sack.
On special teams, he handled the kickoff and punting chores – Meus led the state in punting with an average 40.1 yards per punt – and he also blocked two punts and a field goal, and on offense, he lined up as a running back and a tight end, ran for 606 yards on 76 carries, caught 16 passes for 286 yards, and scored nine touchdowns.
Meus was also named the winner of the Frank Morey Memorial Award, which is presented to the Most Valuable Player of the Super Bowl, after helping the Saints nip Portsmouth High, 7-3, in the D-II title game on Nov. 19 at Cranston Stadium for the program's first championship in 15 years. He recorded a season-high 17 tackles and quietly contributed here and there on offense and special teams.
As for winning the Gatorade Player of the Year award, Meus's selection marks the 27th time that an SRA student-athlete has earned the coveted award, and he joins 2005 graduate (and current Moses Brown athletic director) A.J. Kizekai and 2015 graduate Albert Dorbor as the recipients from the football team.
In a press release issued by Gatorade, Meus boasts an A-minus average in the classroom, and off the field, he has volunteered locally during the school's Olympic fundraising week by collecting food items for the Pawtucket Soup Kitchen and hygiene supplies for the Ronald McDonald House. He has also helped out as a youth flag football coach.
"What I think is most impressive about him is not only what he can do with the ball as a runner and receiver, but also what he does when he doesn’t have it in his hands,” Portsmouth High head coach Dustin Almeida said in the press release. "He’s an unbelievable defender and a devastating blocker. He is not afraid to do the dirty work."
Meus is also a forward/center on the school's boys' basketball team, a thrower on the indoor and outdoor track and field teams who won the Class C title in the shot put during last indoor season, and a hard-hitting middle hitter on the boys' volleyball team.
Taking center stage with Meus was another senior who was signing an NLI to a Division I school, Andrew Worden, who announced that he was continuing his running career at nearby Merrimack College in North Andover, Mass. Worden became the third member of the SRA cross country/track and field program to receive a D-I scholarship this scholastic year, joining Devan Kipyego (Iowa State University) and Pedro Mayol (UMass-Lowell).
Worden was a key contributor on nine SRA teams that either won a divisional or a Class C championship during his career, and last fall, he helped the Saints' cross country team win its second Class C title in four years by taking 23rd place in a time of 17:38.2.
At the RIIL Championships, he also helped the Saints place fourth for their best finish at the state meet in 21 years, as he finished 60th in 18:00.6.
