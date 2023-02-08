The St. Raphael Academy boys’ indoor track and field team repeated as Class C champions last Saturday at the Providence Career & Technical Academy field house by scoring 137 points, 62 more than second-place East Greenwich High.
PROVIDENCE – Even without its three-time Gatorade R.I. Boys’ Runner of the Year in its lineup, the St. Raphael Academy boys’ indoor track and field team still managed to repeat as Class C champions for the second straight year last Saturday afternoon at the Providence Career & Technical Academy field house, as the Saints compiled 137 points to easily outdistance runner-up East Greenwich High’s 75 and 11 other teams.
“Devan who?” SRA head coach Chris Magill said with a smile about competing without Devan Kipyego, who was in action at the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix at New Balance’s new track in Boston. “We did well. We’re a well-balanced team. We can score in the circle, with the jumps, the sprints, and the distance races, so I thought we had a good chance of winning just based on the balance of the team.”
Around 4 p.m., Kipyego was competing against 11 other runners from this country, Ireland, and Great Britain in the Junior Boys’ International Mile – he took sixth place in a time of 4:08.05. With the Class C meet beginning at 3:30 p.m., Magill said there was potentially enough time for him to join the Saints and compete with them as well, but he thought it was a bad idea and they will have him for the state meet two Saturdays from now.
“He had a couple of weeks he had to take off for a knee tweak,” Magill said. “He’s just coming back and I think he’s going to time it perfect for the state meet.”
Last Saturday’s class meet did not start off well for the Saints, who were disqualified in the 4x800 relay, but they came back to score in every other event.
“I know we have Devan, but we have some superstars on this team,” Magill said. “(Senior) Ethan McCann-Carter’s breaking school records. Our distance is strong. (Senior) Moses (Meus) is coming off the football field, (and it) looks like enjoys track. He had a monster throw at the shot. (Sophomore) Devan Tavares is a rising star.”
Magill added that McCann-Carter does not like to lose, on the football field or on the track. McCann-Carter competed in three events and scored 26 points by winning the long jump and the high jump and placing third in the 55-meter hurdles in 8.65 seconds, behind Tavares, who was second at 8.63.
McCann-Carter, who is ranked 13th in the nation in the long jump, took that win home with a leap of 22 feet, 2 1/2 inches. The Saints scored 23 points in that event, as sophomore Damien Ocampo placed second with a leap of 20-1 1/2, sophomore Ian Bing placed sixth (19-5 1/2), and Meus was seventh (19-2 1/2).
McCann-Carter continued to dominate the jumping events by winning the high jump with a 6-foot-2 leap, and Ocampo finished fifth with a 5-foot-10 jump.
Meus also had a big night, as he placed in four events, including the long jump. He captured the shot put with a throw of 47-1/2 and placed third in the 25-pound weight throw (55-2 1/2) and sixth in the 55-meter dash (7.02 seconds).
Leading the way on the track was senior Pedro Mayol, who won the 600-meter run with a time of 1:28.78. He also helped the Saints’ 4x200 relay team of senior Luke Meehan, freshman Noah Rivas, and Tavares place second in a time of 1:39.05 and the 4x400 relay team of seniors Joshua Ibeh, Aaron Baker, and Meehan take third place in 3:50.57.
“He had a tough (Northern) division meet and was sick all week,” Magill added. “I know it wasn’t a terribly fast time for him, but he was in control and that’s what we wanted from him today. We wanted him to come away with some wins and he looked good.”
The Saints also grabbed three of the top seven places in the 1,000 behind senior Andrew Worden, who took third place in 2:42.33; junior Jeremiah Rocha, who placed fourth in 2:44.03, and sophomore Noah Vanhorn, who was seventh in 2:50.19. In the 1,500, Rocha took fourth in 4:08.59 and Worden was sixth in 4:30.67, and in the 3,000, Vanhorn placed third in 9:26.13.
Two more top-six finishes came from senior Octavio Rodriguez-Cepparo, who placed fourth in the shot put (40-9 1/4), and Tavares who finished sixth in the 300 meters in 38.39 seconds.
“It’s a well-rounded win for the team,” Magill noted. “We got a number of wins and I’m very proud. It’s been a good run. We had a tough break a couple of years ago (in the Class C meet), but back-to-back titles is nice. We’re Northern Division champs and Class C champs and now we’re onto the state championship (meet).”
In the girls’ Small Schools meet, the Saints were without two important girls and ended up in eighth place with 39 points. Junior distance runners Chandaniey Boyce and Rory Sullivan were out, and their status for next week is still unclear.
As for the rest of the girls’ team, sophomore Faith Perry had herself a day with two second-place finishes in the 1,000 and 1,500, as Mount Saint Charles Academy junior Emmy Belvin defeated her in both races. Perry’s time of 3:17.96 in the 1,000 was 4.36 seconds behind Belvin, and in the 1,500, Belvin posted a time of 5:08.23 and Perry ended up with a time of 5:16.20.
“Faith is a rising star,” Magill said.
The Saints’ 4x200 relay team of juniors Gemma D’Orazio and Samantha Superczynski and sophomores Karina Contreras and Jayla Grimes also took fifth place in a time of 1:59.39, and junior Lindsay Cobb finished sixth in the 3,000 in 12:11.24.
D’Orazio also led the Saints in the throwing events by placing second in the shot put with a throw of 32-11.25 and seventh in the 20-pound weight throw in 37-02.25, and senior Hydea Gilles also took sixth place in the shot put (28-7).
In the Class B boys’ meet, Shea High received top-five finishes from sophomore Edy Soares in the long jump (3rd place, 20-4), the 4x800 relay team of seniors Joel Dacruz and Isaiah Dagraca Lopes, junior Oumar Gomes, and sophomore Luisandro Medina Sanches (4th place, 9:20.21), and the 4x200 relay team of senior Bamba Youssef, juniors Temidayo Jegede and Dramane Bamba, and Dagraca Lopes (5th, 1:39.40).
Tolman High’s best finish came from the 4x200 relay team of senior LaDanian DaSilva, juniors Joe DaCruz and Joe Pimentel, and freshman Bryan Leon, which took sixth place in a time of 1:40.77.
