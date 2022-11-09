Shea senior quarterback Cam Seaver, #12, gets ready to hand the ball off to a running back during last week’s game at Pariseau Field, as SRA junior defensive tackle Khamari Brown, #66, has his sights set on getting into the backfield. The Saints advanced to Friday’s semifinals by defeating the Raiders, 14-6. Left, SRA sophomore wide receiver Damien Ocampo, left, shown looking to race around Shea senior defensive back Charles Fortes, caught five passes for 81 yards, with 25 coming on a touchdown grab with no time left in the first half.
St. Raphael Academy senior Moses Meus, $7, tries to stay on his feet as he is wrapped up around the waist by Shea's Ayden Thompson last Friday night. Meus scored a touchdown in last Friday's 14-6 victory.
PAWTUCKET – Last Friday night’s Division II quarterfinal-round game between two of the city’s high school football teams was a close battle from start to finish, but a quick scoring drive by St. Raphael Academy in the final minute of the first half turned out to be the difference that helped the Saints down Shea High, 14-6, before a large crowd at Pariseau Field.
Junior quarterback Daniel Wulf’s 25-yard touchdown pass to sophomore wide receiver Damien Ocampo as time expired in the half gave the Saints an eight-point lead that they would maintain through the final two quarters and help send SRA to its sixth D-II win in seven games, as well as Friday’s 6 p.m. semifinals back at Pariseau against Westerly. If SRA wins that game, it will return to the D-II Super Bowl for the third season in a row
“Our defense played great,” said Shea head coach Dino Campopiano, as the Raiders’ defense made the Saints earn every yard they could manage. “Unfortunately, that play at the end of the half was just not good. You can’t give that up, but we did. You have to give (SRA) credit, but we didn’t finish the half.”
The Raiders entered the quarterfinal round with a 3-3 record and needed to win their last two league games, as well as receive some help from other teams, in order to make it into the playoffs. The Saints, meanwhile, won their last five games to capture the Division II-A regular-season title with a 5-1 mark, but those records went out the window and both teams showed up to play.
“I’ve always had a tremendous amount of respect for Dino,” SRA head coach Mike Sassi added. “He’s one of my oldest friends in the coaching profession. I have so much respect for him and his staff, and I knew (Shea) was going to bring it tonight. They got better every week.”
Wulf had an excellent game for the Saints that saw him connect on 12 of his 15 passes for 134 yards and a 9-yard touchdown pass to senior Moses Meus midway through the first quarter.
Ocampo, who concluded the night with five receptions for 81 yards, and Meus were Wulf’s top targets, as senior Ethan McCann-Carter, who had suffered a leg injury in SRA’s regular-season finale against Burrillville, was out for the game. But Sassi said the team got some good news from the doctors and will see how McCann-Carter progresses from day-to-day before Friday’s showdown against Westerly.
The Raiders’ touchdown came on a 3-yard run by senior quarterback Cam Seaver in the opening minute of the second quarter. But while Saints kicker Jonah Costa tacked on the extra points on the Saints’ touchdowns, Shea kicker Charles Fortes saw his only extra-point attempt sail wide.
The Saints tried to answer back after Seaver’s touchdown, but after putting together a 12-play drive, they turned the ball over on downs at the Raiders’ 43-yard line. From there, Shea went to work behind its ground game of junior tailback Dramane Bamba, who ended the night with 117 yards on the ground, senior Kaden Lach, and sophomore Tyler Simmons.
They picked up a first down at the Saints’ 19, and after two carries by Bamba and another one by Simmons brought Shea to the 11, Seaver scrambled out of the pocket and let the ball fly on fourth down. But his pass sailed just out of Jakori Goyau’s arms in the end zone, and with limited time remaining in the half, the Saints had the ball.
Four straight carries by junior tailback Aaron Julius, who concluded the night with 111 yards on 18 carries, moved the ball to the Saints’ 41, and a 34-yard pass from Wulf to Ocampo brought the ball to the Raiders’ 25. After Wulf spiked the ball to stop the clock with four seconds on it, he looked to Ocampo again and found him in the end zone with his clutch TD pass.
“We had a chance down there and unfortunately we didn’t score,” Campopiano said. “You have to give (SRA) credit; they made two big plays and scored with no seconds left in the half. Obviously, that was the turning point in the game.”
“We knew it was going to be a battle tonight,” Sassi said. “I’m proud of my kids for fighting hard. That drive at the end of the first half was huge for us, as well as the catch by Ocampo.”
Early in the fourth quarter, the Saints tried to add to their lead by sending out Costa to attempt a 31-yard field goal, but it was unsuccessful. And late in the game, the Raiders tried to drive from their own 32, and thanks to a 13-yard pass from Seaver to Bamba, they were making quick work of getting up the field.
At the Saints’ 41, Seaver handed off to Bamba, who picked up 17 yards before SRA senior Robert Littlejohn tackled him. The Raiders’ drive reached the Saints’ 12, but they lost some key yardage on penalties and eventually turned the ball over on downs.
“It was a good game – a good high school football game,” Campopiano said. “Both teams played well and both teams played hard.”
While the Saints will turn their attention to Westerly, which improved to 7-2 last Friday night by posting a 20-7 win over Cumberland in last Friday night’s quarterfinals, the Raiders’ season is not over. They will host Chariho in a non-league game on Thursday at 5 p.m. at Max Read Field, and on Thanksgiving Eve, they will continue their holiday rivalry with Tolman.
“We got better and better every week, and sometimes, you fall a little short,” Campopiano said. “But I’m very proud of our team. The year didn’t start off well, but our kids stuck together and challenged themselves, and we challenged them. Obviously, (SRA) is a good team. In our Injury Fund game with them, they kind of embarrassed us, but I thought we played a good game tonight. Unfortunately, we fell a little short at the end there.”
